We’ll get to play Woolhaven, the upcoming Cult of the Lamb DLC, soon. Just don't tell anyone, it's top secret

Woolhaven turns Cult of the Lamb into a frosty farming adventure, and a secret closed beta is kicking off shortly. Here’s how to join.
Woolhaven, the next expansion for Cult of the Lamb, is set to release in early 2026. It’s packed with new features, including beautiful yet deadly snowy landscapes that introduce environmental survival, and a brand-new ranching system. That means we’ll finally get to raise and breed animals, not just followers, but actual livestock. I mean, they were all animals already, but now real farm pets are joining the game. We don’t have an exact launch date yet, but there’s a way to get a sneak peek early.
Yesterday, Cult of the Lamb publisher Devolver Digital announced sign-ups for the Woolhaven closed beta on the game’s official Discord. As they mentioned, it’s a top secret affair, beta testers aren’t allowed to stream, post videos, share screenshots, or even talk about the DLC.
To participate, all you need is a copy of Cult of the Lamb on Steam and to fill out a registration form. The closed beta runs from November 10–24. To get access and join the beta channels, submit your Discord username along with the email linked to your account. Keep in mind, though, Woolhaven is post-game content, so you’ll need to finish the main story before diving into the new expansion.
For anyone hoping this would be another free update like Unholy Alliance, the one that added local co-op, we have some bad news – Woolhaven will be a paid expansion. The devs explained that this DLC is massive, adding so much new content that it’ll feel bigger than the base game itself. So it’ll probably cost more than the Pilgrim Pack or Sinful Pack, but with the amount of new features and gameplay it’s bringing, that makes sense.
Author: Olga Racinowska
Been with gamepressure.com since 2019, mostly writing game guides but you can also find me geeking out about LEGO (huge collection, btw). Love RPGs and classic RTSs, also adore quirky indie games. Even with a ton of games, sometimes I just gotta fire up Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, KOTOR, or Baldur's Gate 2 (Shadows of Amn, the OG, not that Throne of Bhaal stuff). When I'm not gaming, I'm probably painting miniatures or admiring my collection of retro consoles.
