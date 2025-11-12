Dispatch Episode 7 walkthrough and choices guide

So, it is finally here. The last 2 chapters of Dispatch. In this guide we will walk you through Episode 7. There is a lot to talk about.
It feels like a long time since we players Episode 1 and Episode 2. Even Episode 5 and Episode 6 seem quite fart (sorry, I could not resist) away. However, finally, we can learn the ending of this unique adventure. In this guide we will tell you all the choices from Dispatch Episode 7 and there are many to talk about.
The story begins with Robert remembering times when Chase used to take care of him.
What you want form the shop
This answer will not influence anything, however, by picking beer we will learn what Robert had in mind when he told that Chase stole something for him in the previous chapter.
Now we are back in the hospital. We can pick one of the options:
Picking any of the options above will not change anything.
The next question will be remembered by Blonde Blazer, though.
We can guess that the last option is a neutral in this case, with the first being the one that will earn you some bonus relationship points.
Next, you will talk with Waterboy (he appears regardless of your choice earlier).
The choice here will not be remembered by anyone.
While it seems like not the best time, the show must go on and the Dispatch phase is still here. Of course, you will be without Invisigal. The game throws at you some Mobility tests. So, if you have not invested some points into this stat for other characters, you might be in trouble right now.
Broken door case
You can pick any option you want.
This conversation will be a little bit different depending on your previous choices. If you have decided to tell the team you are Mecha Man and Flambae left the group, he will be on the side of Invisigal with Golem. If you have picked Phenomaman, the superhero will not vote at all. Otherwise, Golem is the only hero to support the girl.
It will influence morale of the whole team. If you cut her, it will improve, if you decide to defend her, it will decrease. However, it will not have the immediate effect (at least not serious one) in the Episode 7. But it is an important decision for the Episode 8. If you cut her, the team will be in full strength during the next Dispatch phase. And it is a long and difficult one. If you defend her, those heroes who did not agree will be weaker, as if they have an injury.
But, in the end, defending her is a better option. If you have good relations with her, and did not cut her, Invisigal will come to your aid during the dispatch phase. Moreover, it is a possible condition if you don’t want her to turn ervil at the end of the game.
Of course, Invisigal is in the room when you make the decision. It does not matter what you do, she will leave the room. Our character follows her.
Her response will be different depending on your choice (=cut her or not). However, the dialog you pick from here is always the same.
Decision here does not matter. However, the next one will be remembered by Invisigal.
Of course, I forgive you is the way to go if you want to improve relations.
Invisigal will start kissing you. You can
She will remember this decision. It seems that the best way to deal with this situation is to Lean in if you want a relationship with her and Lean out if you picked Blonde Blazer.
You will be in a car. Blonde Blazer will text you about what she should tell the press.
You can pick
There is no information that someone will remember it. We will see a different scene when we watch TV at the bar later. The scene will also differ depending on your decision to cut or defend Invisigal.
At the bar, you can
This decision does not matter. Neither the next one.
It will influence what you see, but the outcome will be the same. You will meet the old friend – the one you decided to cut earlier. The scene will go more or less the same in both cases.
We are not in a comfortable position. But we can still pick our options.
Shroud will remember your decision. However, if you want to be cool, don’t split – gravitation is not on your side.
Fortunately, Blonde Blazer will come and save you.
It will not affect your relations.
She will remember this one:
