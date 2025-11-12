Dispatch Episode 7 walkthrough and choices guide

It feels like a long time since we players Episode 1 and Episode 2. Even Episode 5 and Episode 6 seem quite fart (sorry, I could not resist) away. However, finally, we can learn the ending of this unique adventure. In this guide we will tell you all the choices from Dispatch Episode 7 and there are many to talk about.

Dispatch Episode 7 walkthrough and choices

Prologue

The story begins with Robert remembering times when Chase used to take care of him.

What you want form the shop

Twinkies Beer Cigar

This answer will not influence anything, however, by picking beer we will learn what Robert had in mind when he told that Chase stole something for him in the previous chapter.

Now we are back in the hospital. We can pick one of the options:

He was like a brother. I should’ve kept in touch. I was lost for a while.

Picking any of the options above will not change anything.

Source: Dispatch, developer: AdHoc Studio

The next question will be remembered by Blonde Blazer, though.

She really fucked up. Might make things worse. I’ll get back to you.

We can guess that the last option is a neutral in this case, with the first being the one that will earn you some bonus relationship points.

Next, you will talk with Waterboy (he appears regardless of your choice earlier).

Yeah, I think he did. I honestly don’t know. Absolutely not.

The choice here will not be remembered by anyone.

Dispatch phase

While it seems like not the best time, the show must go on and the Dispatch phase is still here. Of course, you will be without Invisigal. The game throws at you some Mobility tests. So, if you have not invested some points into this stat for other characters, you might be in trouble right now.

Source: Dispatch, developer: AdHoc Studio

Beached Whales – difficult Test of Vigor and Mobility Land Slip’n’Slide – a difficult test of Mobility and Intellect. Up-Chuck – Send Punch Up, he will complete it alone. Theoretically, Golem also has a unique option here, but he is depressed and does not want to go (at least he acted that for me and I tried 3 times). In other case it is a Vigor or Combat check (8). Runaway Car – hacking game. You have to lure antiviruses in the vicinity of electrical towers. Self-Sabotage – Golem does not feel well and makes some mess. A difficult test of Vigor and charisma. He will be injured after that. Remember that Malevola can cure injury if she is with someone in the same team. Farmer Market Attack – You need to watch out, because it is one of the tests that will be failed if your Combat stat is too high. Fortunately it is not very difficult test of Combat, Vigor and in small part Mobility. Rescue Bone Zone – a difficult test of Combat and Vigor with a little bit of Charisma. Polarizing Interview – You can send Sonar to complete it automatically. Otherwise you need to complete the Intellect or Charisma check (8). Running Late – Mobility test (max). Play it safe / Go All out – Of course, the latter is more lucrative and it should not be the problem for the characters at this level. Max Combat and Vigor with 6 Mobilty and 4 Intellect. The Floodening – While Waterboy has a special option in this case, don’t pick it. It will fail the quest… but unlock the mission described below. Just go with other 2 options – Fetch (Mobility) or Examine (Intellect) test (8). The Floodening Returns – Max Vigor and Mobility test with a little bit of Intellect. Training Fire in the Rain – Max Vigor and Mobility test.

Team meeting and should you cut Invisigal

Broken door case

What’s goin’ on? Who’s paying for this? Who threw him out the door?

You can pick any option you want.

Should you cut Invisigal?

This conversation will be a little bit different depending on your previous choices. If you have decided to tell the team you are Mecha Man and Flambae left the group, he will be on the side of Invisigal with Golem. If you have picked Phenomaman, the superhero will not vote at all. Otherwise, Golem is the only hero to support the girl.

Source: Dispatch, developer: AdHoc Studio

Cut her Defend her

It will influence morale of the whole team. If you cut her, it will improve, if you decide to defend her, it will decrease. However, it will not have the immediate effect (at least not serious one) in the Episode 7. But it is an important decision for the Episode 8. If you cut her, the team will be in full strength during the next Dispatch phase. And it is a long and difficult one. If you defend her, those heroes who did not agree will be weaker, as if they have an injury.

But, in the end, defending her is a better option. If you have good relations with her, and did not cut her, Invisigal will come to your aid during the dispatch phase. Moreover, it is a possible condition if you don’t want her to turn ervil at the end of the game.

Invisigal

Of course, Invisigal is in the room when you make the decision. It does not matter what you do, she will leave the room. Our character follows her.

Her response will be different depending on your choice (=cut her or not). However, the dialog you pick from here is always the same.

I care about you. You gave me no choice. They decided, not me.

Decision here does not matter. However, the next one will be remembered by Invisigal.

I don’t know what to feel. We’re done. I forgive you.

Of course, I forgive you is the way to go if you want to improve relations.

Invisigal will start kissing you. You can

Lean in Lean out

She will remember this decision. It seems that the best way to deal with this situation is to Lean in if you want a relationship with her and Lean out if you picked Blonde Blazer.

Bar

You will be in a car. Blonde Blazer will text you about what she should tell the press.

You can pick

Track Star Invisigal

There is no information that someone will remember it. We will see a different scene when we watch TV at the bar later. The scene will also differ depending on your decision to cut or defend Invisigal.

Source: Dispatch, developer: AdHoc Studio

At the bar, you can

Mind changing the subject? Could you shut the f**k up? Get me another drink?

This decision does not matter. Neither the next one.

Glass him. Let it go.

It will influence what you see, but the outcome will be the same. You will meet the old friend – the one you decided to cut earlier. The scene will go more or less the same in both cases.

Shroud vs Blonde Blazer

We are not in a comfortable position. But we can still pick our options.

Spit in his face. I don’t have it. I’m going to kill you.

Shroud will remember your decision. However, if you want to be cool, don’t split – gravitation is not on your side.

Fortunately, Blonde Blazer will come and save you.

Thanks for saving me. There’s no backup, is there? Can’t believe you found me.

It will not affect your relations.

She will remember this one:

She’s planning something. Who cares? I trust her.