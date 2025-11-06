Dispatch Episode 6 walkthrough and choices guide

After eventful Episode 5, Dispatch Episode 6 is here. It is shorter than the previous one. However, it is full of action and with an impactful ending. If you want to learn more about it, here is the walkthrough.

Episode 6 walkthrough and choices

Story phase 1

At the beginning you test your Mecha Suit. You can

Salute Flex Superhero pose

This decision does not matter.

Source: Dispatch, developer: AdHoc Studio

Your next conversation will be with Royd. He is devastated after the test.

I believe in you. We’ll take a break. Just a minor setback.

Royd will remember that decision, so be nice to him, as he is a good friend.

It will be followed by another choice, with the conversation with Chase.

I’m warming up to her. It’s strictly professional. She’s challenging.

The game states that Chase will remember the decision, but it is hard to believe. You will understand later why I think so.

Dispatch phase

There is only 1 Dispatch phase this time. And you will start it in the middle. Some investigations will be already ongoing. So be quick.

If you have revealed that you are a Mecha Man, Flambae will not be there to help you.

Source: Dispatch, developer: AdHoc Studio

On Standby – it is very easy test on Mobility and Charisma Cat sitter wanted – send Golem, he will solve it automatically. Otherwise – Stand your ground and padd Charisma, Intelligence or Combat test (8). Housekeeping – it is fairly easy test on Mobility and Charisma.

Once again a minigame with electricity comes back. I recommend changing minigame settings to have unlimited lives… just saying.

Phenoma-fan – It is Combat and Vigor test mostly. But some Mobility will be also handy. Haunting on Cravens Ave – send Malevola or be prepared to pass Intelligence or Charisma check (7). Roast of Mayor Yao – Intelligence and Charisma test. Red Alert – difficult Combat, Vigor and Mobility test Larp Gone Wrong – you will be able to pick the characteristic to test, so 1 hero is enough. Mobility, Combat, Charisma or Vigor test (7). Yachtie Afterparty – It tests all stats but charisma. Delivery Bots – Vigor and Mobility test. Training

Source: Dispatch, developer: AdHoc Studio

Melt the Ice / Break the ice – to Melt the Ice pick Flambae, It costs mainly Combat and Vigor. Sewer Surveyance – Sonar can complete that right away. Otherwise you need to complete Intelligence or Charisma check (8). Reprogram bots – Intelligence (full) and Mobility check.

Story phase

Life without Mecha Man?

I don’t wanna die in the suit. Z-Team’s more important. I worked hard to be Mecha Man.

The choice does not matter.

The party starts!

What are you doing here? This is breaking and entering. I’m in my underwear.

This choice does not matter.

What to say to Invisigal?

Why’d you do all this? You’re sure this’ll work? Thanks guys.

Everyone will remember that!

Source: Dispatch, developer: AdHoc Studio

Do you want to attack this night?

We go tonight. This is out of our league. Make a plan first.

While everyone will remember that choice, it will not change the outcome. The ending will be the same.

During the argue, you can pick

He doesn’t mean that. Everybody calm down. Back off, Chase.

Once again, everybody will remember that.

After a punch, there will be another choice:

So, shots? You okay, Chase? Everybody out.

This dialog does not matter.

This is the point that Flambae shows up. He will have different attitude depending on what you decided at the end of Episode 5.

Source: Dispatch, developer: AdHoc Studio

After meeting Chase once more, you can decide to:

Well, that’s creepy. You punishing yourself? Thet’s a red zone.

The choice does not matter.

Why do you help people?

Just how I’m wired. Makes me feel good. It’s the right thing to do.

Chase will remember you answer.

Now you will need to complete a series of hacking minigames. I really recommend to pick unlimited lives in the settings, as they can be difficult.

And that’s it. Now you have to brace for the ending.