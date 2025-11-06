Dispatch Episode 6 walkthrough and choices guide

Would you like to learn all about Dispatch chapter 6? This guide is for you, then.
After eventful Episode 5, Dispatch Episode 6 is here. It is shorter than the previous one. However, it is full of action and with an impactful ending. If you want to learn more about it, here is the walkthrough.
At the beginning you test your Mecha Suit. You can
This decision does not matter.
Your next conversation will be with Royd. He is devastated after the test.
Royd will remember that decision, so be nice to him, as he is a good friend.
It will be followed by another choice, with the conversation with Chase.
The game states that Chase will remember the decision, but it is hard to believe. You will understand later why I think so.
There is only 1 Dispatch phase this time. And you will start it in the middle. Some investigations will be already ongoing. So be quick.
If you have revealed that you are a Mecha Man, Flambae will not be there to help you.
Once again a minigame with electricity comes back. I recommend changing minigame settings to have unlimited lives… just saying.
Life without Mecha Man?
The choice does not matter.
The party starts!
This choice does not matter.
What to say to Invisigal?
Everyone will remember that!
Do you want to attack this night?
While everyone will remember that choice, it will not change the outcome. The ending will be the same.
During the argue, you can pick
Once again, everybody will remember that.
After a punch, there will be another choice:
This dialog does not matter.
This is the point that Flambae shows up. He will have different attitude depending on what you decided at the end of Episode 5.
After meeting Chase once more, you can decide to:
The choice does not matter.
Why do you help people?
Chase will remember you answer.
Now you will need to complete a series of hacking minigames. I really recommend to pick unlimited lives in the settings, as they can be difficult.
And that’s it. Now you have to brace for the ending.
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
