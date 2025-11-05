Dispatch Episode 5 walkthrough and choices guide

Would you like to learn all about choices and how to complete Chapter 5? Let’s go through it together.
Dispatch Episode 5 is here. And it was quite an eventful one. There is a long Dispatch sequence and a possible big reveal. So, if you are ready to make some difficult decisions, read our guide!
The game starts with a little cutscene with Robert remembering his past fight with Flambae. It is also a first choice to make.
It seems like this choice won’t matter, though. However, thanks for babysitting me is hilarious.
After this conversation you will meet Blond Blazer. However, only if you went on a date with her. She will ask you to meet her again.
She will remember the choice. While we don’t know yet if/how it will influence the future, we can assume that the date with her will be slightly different depending on that choice.
If you want to learn more about the gaming industry, have access to news and guides, follow us on Google News. We write about all kinds of games, not only Dispatch.
It’s time for another story phase. Prisma and Malevola will ask you for your identity. You can tell them nothing, give them a hint or lie. They will remember that.
Next, Chase will ask you about killing Shroud. He will remember the answer.
At this point the power is lost. You have to complete hacking minigames to bring it back to the city. You do that step by step, one part after the other – there are 3. You need to find electrical nodes, and power dark nodes with electricity. At the last puzzle, you need to kill antiviruses with electricity.
It seems that there is not time limit to do them. So, my hint is to wait between phases / minigames for the team to go back and rest. Each part of the city unlocks different investigations. We start from left to right.
It’s time for a little bit of fun and bonding. This choice does not have an impact.
Everyone will remember your next statement:
But the outcome will be the same.
The long term outcome is still unknown. However, if you tell that you are a Mecha Man, Flambae will try to kill you. Fortunately, you will be protected by the team. However, a fiery guy will not be during the next Dispatch in the next Episode. However, the rest of the team will bond. At the beginning of the next chapter, during the test of your armor, the whole team will be watching it.
If you keep silent, the team will still bond and the Flambae will stay. However, during the start of the armor only Invisigal will be there. Your identity is still revealed to the team by Chase in Episode 6. However, Flambae is not there to hear it. However, let’s be real – he probably will learn about it in Episode 7.
Of course, the whole team will remember the choice.
0
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
Peak's The Roots update is out now. Here's how it works and what to expect
What ever happened to Hytale? Hypixel may be close to buying the game back from Riot
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Will RV There Yet come to Xbox, PS5, and Switch? Here's what we know about the console release
Don’t know what “Who Who” means in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer
Anwer to “An adjective to describe something scary” in Cookie Jam. Solve the riddle with us
How to solve which game is hiding the bomb in Dispatch. Complete Nostalgically Yours easily