Dispatch Episode 5 walkthrough and choices guide

Dispatch Episode 5 is here. And it was quite an eventful one. There is a long Dispatch sequence and a possible big reveal. So, if you are ready to make some difficult decisions, read our guide!

Episode 5 walkthrough and choices

Story phase 1

The game starts with a little cutscene with Robert remembering his past fight with Flambae. It is also a first choice to make.

Thanks for babysitting me. I’m no Normie. Heroes get hurt.

It seems like this choice won’t matter, though. However, thanks for babysitting me is hilarious.

After this conversation you will meet Blond Blazer. However, only if you went on a date with her. She will ask you to meet her again.

Blonde Blazer. Either Works. Mandy.

She will remember the choice. While we don’t know yet if/how it will influence the future, we can assume that the date with her will be slightly different depending on that choice.

1st Dispatch phase

Talent of Torrance – It is a test, mostly Charisma, but a slight touch of Vigor is also recommended. Rescue Transit Workers – send Golem or Punch Up. They have special options. Otherwise you will have to pass Intellect or Mobility test (9). Talent of Torrance Throwdown – Test with Charisma as the main stat with a little bit of Vigor. Aliens among us – Phenomaman will solve it automatically. If you don’t have him, you will need to pass Intellect or Charisma check (5) Hero Training. Stalker Stalking Film Shoot – you can hack it. Anti-Bullying Seminar – a test with 8 Charisma, 3 Mobility, 4 Intellect / Vigor and 2 Combat. Your Big Break, Kid – Main stat is Charisma with a touch of Intellect and Mobility.

Sewage Spill (entire team will get XP but higher injury risk) / Sawage Clog – Pick Sewage Spill, it is a test of Intellect, Mobility and Vigor. Not a difficult one, though. Performance Art – It is a fairy balanced test of Charisma, Intellect and in smaller part Combat and Vigor. Refinery Explosion – It is the first time the game punishes us for too high stats. You need to pick your team not to have too big Combat, as it will automatically fail the investigation. It means that it will be difficult to send 2 heroes. You need to plan accordingly. It is a difficult test of Vigor, Combat and Mobility (max) and in a smaller part Intellect.

Story phase 2

It’s time for another story phase. Prisma and Malevola will ask you for your identity. You can tell them nothing, give them a hint or lie. They will remember that.

I was blue. No hints. I’m double jointed.

Next, Chase will ask you about killing Shroud. He will remember the answer.

Yes. I’m not sure. Heroes don’t kill people.

2st Dispatch phase

Lost Pet – Test of mainly Mobility with a little bit of Intellect and Charisma. Quite easy.

At this point the power is lost. You have to complete hacking minigames to bring it back to the city. You do that step by step, one part after the other – there are 3. You need to find electrical nodes, and power dark nodes with electricity. At the last puzzle, you need to kill antiviruses with electricity.

It seems that there is not time limit to do them. So, my hint is to wait between phases / minigames for the team to go back and rest. Each part of the city unlocks different investigations. We start from left to right.

The left part of the town

Power Outage Looting – Test of Combat, Vigor and Mobility. Missing Teens – They are on the Beach. But the wrong answer will not punish you. Take Malevola with you. She will complete the task automatically. Otherwise you will have to pass Charisma or Intellect test (5). Multi-Car Pile-Up – Mainly Vigor and Mobility test (with small dose of Intellect). The Wheelies – Test of Mobility and Intellect.

The middle part of the town

Evacuation Assistance – An easy test of Intellect, Charisma and Mobility. Thwart Graffiti Vandals – Mobility test (easy). Stabilize Experiment – Watch out, as again, you can’t have too much Combat. Test of Intellect, Vigor and Mobility – very difficult. Training. Vandlabs robbery – You can pass the test automatically with Sonar, Coupe or Penomaman. Otherwise there is a test Intellect / Fight or Vigor test (10).

The right part of the town

Air Team Rescue – you can send only flying heroes to that one. So, Flambae and Phenomaman (if you have him). It is a difficult test of Vigor (8), Mobility (10) and a Intellect (3). That’s why, it’s better to pick… Ground Team Rescue – send Malevola, she will have a special option to solve it. Repairs Required – Watch out for the Combat restriction. Intellect, Vigor and Mobility check. Senior Home Check-Up – Intellect, Charisma and Mobility check. Super Tantrum – Mainly Vigor and Charisma, but Intellect and a little bit of Mobility will be also useful. Shipment Robbery – Max Combat and Vigor check, with some Intellect and Mobility, too.

Story phase 3 – the most important part

It’s time for a little bit of fun and bonding. This choice does not have an impact.

I am a narc. Been doing this long? You’re buying next.

Everyone will remember your next statement:

Relax, I’m leaving. Let me buy you a drink. Since you twisted my arm…

But the outcome will be the same.

Who are you – really

I’m Robert. I’m Mecha Man.

The long term outcome is still unknown. However, if you tell that you are a Mecha Man, Flambae will try to kill you. Fortunately, you will be protected by the team. However, a fiery guy will not be during the next Dispatch in the next Episode. However, the rest of the team will bond. At the beginning of the next chapter, during the test of your armor, the whole team will be watching it.

If you keep silent, the team will still bond and the Flambae will stay. However, during the start of the armor only Invisigal will be there. Your identity is still revealed to the team by Chase in Episode 6. However, Flambae is not there to hear it. However, let’s be real – he probably will learn about it in Episode 7.

Of course, the whole team will remember the choice.