A few days left until ARC Raiders new deck. Devs are suspiciously quiet about it

Players can’t complain about the number of available extraction shooters. Examples include Arena Breakout Infinite, Escape from Tarkov, which has finally been released on Steam in version 1.0, and even upcoming PUBG Black Budget, which is about to start its closed alpha tests. We should also not forget about ARC Raiders, which has probably made the biggest impression on players. Competing with others, obtaining precious loot and blueprints, and battling powerful, giant mechs have made a positive impression on fans. Despite this, the developers are not resting on their laurels and intend to update the game with new content. One of the most anticipated additions is the upcoming Raider Deck that will be added alongside the Cold Snap update, about which the developers have not revealed much.

Why is it so quiet about new Raider Deck in ARC Raiders?

For those who don't know, according to the roadmap, the upcoming update is called Cold Snap, and it will bring the Snowfall map condition, new event, and the new Raider Deck. The latter is very similar mechanically to Battle Passes, where you can spend your collected currency (creeds) on cosmetic items.

The problem is that, according to the roadmap, players should get Cold Snap in December, and as we know, it's already the 9th day of the month. Of course, it wasn't clear from the beginning which specific day it would be. Nevertheless, we are inevitably approaching mid-December, and players still haven't received the new Raider Deck.

At this point it is hard to predict when we will get Cold Snap and the deck. The Expedition Project, which caused quite a bit of controversy among players, was delayed (a little bit, but still). Players were supposed to finalize their Expedition, send the Raider to the Rust Belt, and reset their progress (in order to obtain permanent bonuses) for their account on December 15. However, this will not happen until December 17. This, accompanied by lack of information from devs, suggests that we will see Cold Snap (and the Raider Deck) in the second part of the month, despite our previous speculations. We have to wait for further information from the game developers.