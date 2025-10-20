3 games will disappear from Game Pass on the last day of October. This is the last chance to play them

That's just how it goes with Xbox and PC Game Pass updates—they're not just about adding new games to check out, but also about removing some titles from the lineup. On October 31st, the same fate will hit three more items. The loss might be considered painful, as the short list includes true gems, led by Return to Monkey Island.

Games leaving Xbox and PC Game Pass on October 31

Jusant; Metal Slug Tactics; Return to Monkey Island.

Return to Monkey Island is a game that any fan of point-and-click adventures will want to dive into without needing any convincing. The sequel to the legendary Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge was developed by Terrible Toybox, with Ron Gilbert overseeing the project.

The second spot on the list is taken by Jusant, a project by the team at Don’t Nod, which tells the story of a hero climbing a giant tower in the middle of a sandy desert. Our protagonist attempts to reach his goal, accompanied by a friendly creature called Ballast, demonstrating agility, endurance, and sharp wits at almost every step of the way.

The last spot on the list goes to Metal Slug Tactics, which is an attempt to breathe new life into the franchise with a tactical, isometric RPG twist. This attempt is not only bold but also quite successful (at least artistically), as the creation of Leikir Studio has received "mostly positive" reviews on Steam.