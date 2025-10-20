3 games will disappear from Game Pass on the last day of October. This is the last chance to play them

On October 31, three titles will disappear from the Xbox and PC Game Pass. This time, the victims of the “purge” will be interesting entries, which makes the loss quite painful.

Christian Pieniazek

3 games will disappear from Game Pass on the last day of October. This is the last chance to play them, image source: Don't Nod / Microsoft.
3 games will disappear from Game Pass on the last day of October. This is the last chance to play them Source: Don't Nod / Microsoft.

That's just how it goes with Xbox and PC Game Pass updates—they're not just about adding new games to check out, but also about removing some titles from the lineup. On October 31st, the same fate will hit three more items. The loss might be considered painful, as the short list includes true gems, led by Return to Monkey Island.

Games leaving Xbox and PC Game Pass on October 31

  1. Jusant;
  2. Metal Slug Tactics;
  3. Return to Monkey Island.

Return to Monkey Island is a game that any fan of point-and-click adventures will want to dive into without needing any convincing. The sequel to the legendary Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge was developed by Terrible Toybox, with Ron Gilbert overseeing the project.

The second spot on the list is taken by Jusant, a project by the team at Don’t Nod, which tells the story of a hero climbing a giant tower in the middle of a sandy desert. Our protagonist attempts to reach his goal, accompanied by a friendly creature called Ballast, demonstrating agility, endurance, and sharp wits at almost every step of the way.

The last spot on the list goes to Metal Slug Tactics, which is an attempt to breathe new life into the franchise with a tactical, isometric RPG twist. This attempt is not only bold but also quite successful (at least artistically), as the creation of Leikir Studio has received "mostly positive" reviews on Steam.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Return to Monkey Island

September 19, 2022

PC PlayStation Xbox Mobile Nintendo
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Christian Pieniazek

Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map