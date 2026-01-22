6 games has been canceled, but not Beyond Good and Evil 2. Ubisoft made a risky decision

Seventeen years is apparently not enough for Ubisoft to lose hope. After all, despite massive cutbacks and the cancellation of many projects, the company has decided to continue work on Beyond Good & Evil 2.
Yesterday, we wrote about Ubisoft canceling six games. The only confirmed title from this group is Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, so players quickly started guessing which other projects might have been dropped. It turns out that the title most likely to be axed is not among them.
So, the question is: why did this particular title survive the cuts at Ubisoft?
The company might have already sunk so much cash into this project that they're determined to see it through to at least get some of their money back. Just over a year ago, there were reports that after years of issues, work on Beyond Good & Evil 2 was finally moving along nicely. So, the publisher might feel confident that the worst is over for the developers and they'll be able to finish the game.
New project by Ubisoft Bordeaux
The cuts have not affected the new project by Ubisoft Bordeaux, the team responsible for Assassin's Creed: Mirage. Work on it is still ongoing, and the team is currently looking for additional staff to assist with the development.
0
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
Fan manages to bring Anthem to life and is praised by the community: „It gives me hope”
Forza Horizon 6 with early paid access for wealthier players. Insider confirms release details
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy
Persona 5 Royal - Beef bowl taking orders answers
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Persona 5 Royal - Triple 7 barcode answers