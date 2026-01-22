6 games has been canceled, but not Beyond Good and Evil 2. Ubisoft made a risky decision

Yesterday, we wrote about Ubisoft canceling six games. The only confirmed title from this group is Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, so players quickly started guessing which other projects might have been dropped. It turns out that the title most likely to be axed is not among them.

Insider Gaming found out from their Ubisoft sources that Beyond Good & Evil 2 managed to survive the recent cuts. Continuing work on this title is all the more surprising given that it has been in development for over 17 years. Even its latest iteration is about 8-9 years old (the project was restarted around 2017). Three years back, the team running this project got into hot water with the French labor inspection because there were reports of widespread employee burnout. It is estimated that Ubisoft has already sunk over $500 million into Beyond Good & Evil 2.

One key question

So, the question is: why did this particular title survive the cuts at Ubisoft?

The company might have already sunk so much cash into this project that they're determined to see it through to at least get some of their money back. Just over a year ago, there were reports that after years of issues, work on Beyond Good & Evil 2 was finally moving along nicely. So, the publisher might feel confident that the worst is over for the developers and they'll be able to finish the game.