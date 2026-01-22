Forza Horizon 6 with early paid access for wealthier players. Insider confirms release details

Everything seems to be clear just a few hours before the Xbox Developer_Direct showcase. Thanks to a leak straight from the game's interface and some fact-checking by Dealabs, we've got the scoop on the release details for the next big game from Playground Games. Forza Horizon 6 is officially set to launch on PC and Xbox Series X/S on May 19, 2026.

Related:Forza Horizon 6 may be announced in September. „There is some very disgruntled employee at Xbox” says Tom Henderson

According to Dealabs, Microsoft will continue its policy of favoring more expensive editions. If you want to get started as soon as possible, you'll need to go for the Premium Edition (price is still TBD). This will guarantee a 4-day early access, meaning you can start your engines on May 15. The priciest package will also include a VIP subscription, a Car Pass, a welcome pack, and a set of Time Attack cars.

The cover of the game will feature the Toyota GR GT (according to Dealabs).

The game will also be released in a physical version for the Xbox Series X console (in the Standard edition, on May 19). Interestingly, the price of the Standard edition in Europe will remain at 69.99 euros, with no increase compared to the fifth installment, although players in the USA will pay 10 dollars more. Pre-orders are set to start today at 11:00 am PT, right after Microsoft's stream ends. In the future, Forza Horizon 6 will also be available on PlayStation 5.