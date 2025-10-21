A game from The Sims series is fading away before our eyes. Electronic Arts sweetens the final months of its life

The end of The Sims Mobile game is fast approaching. Electronic Arts will remove it from digital stores tomorrow and finally shut down its servers in a few months.

Fans of The Sims might feel a bit sad, especially those who actively played on mobile devices. Electronic Arts has announced the shutdown of The Sims Mobile servers. Support for this title, and thus the option to play, will end on January 20, 2026, at 6:59 am PT.

And today, October 21, the game will disappear from the App Store and Google Play. If you have already downloaded the game, you will still be able to install it from the store library after this date.

Although The Sims Mobile has only a few months left, the devs have filled it with many events for users and released the final update. The update dropped yesterday, and now all fans have unlimited energy, so they can finally tackle their dream projects. Along with the patch, two events have started: "Eerie Autumn" and "Cozier Home." In total, EA has planned 14 events, the list of which can be found in the company's announcement.

On January 6, 2026, two weeks before the game officially shuts down, the creators are going to unlock all the Build Mode and Create a Sim content for everyone. So, you can go wild building houses and creating your perfect sims. The Sims Mobile was released in March 2018.

