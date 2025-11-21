„I'm old, don't have time to grind” BF6 players are getting tired of the battle pass

Video games have changed a lot over the years. These days, much more than a decade ago, games are fighting for your time, attention, and money. Over the years, there have been reckonings with game makers and players about how best to approach these goals, whether through microtransactions, loot boxes, or battle passes. For some players, it’s getting to be too much, like one user on Reddit said about Battlefield 6. The latest installment of EA’s FPS franchise has been achieving impressive success. On Steam, it has remained among the top 10 most-played games since its early October release, despite Steam reviews rating it the second-worst installment of the series. But how do you deal with the grind?

Players are getting tired of grinding Battlefield 6’s battle pass

On the Battlefield subreddit, the user Final_Adeptness4296 shared a post titled “Seriously,” where they get serious about Battlefield 6’s battle pass. They write: “I know this has been said a million times already, but. I don’t want to play RedSec. I don’t want to play Gauntlet. I don’t want to play Sabotage. Stop tying battlepass challenges to these game modes. I’m old, don’t have time to grind…” The Battlefield 6 battle pass requires players to engage with multiple modes to progress, which some players find frustrating. Not every mode suits every player, and many prefer to focus on one or two. This Reddit user goes on to say: “Let me enjoy the game how I want while earning proper progression and not having to grind game modes…” As you get older, other things in life become more of a priority, so it’s not unusual for hobbies like video games to fall by the wayside. This feeling can be compounded when games make players feel their progress is very slow or force them to engage with parts of the game they don’t enjoy.

The Reddit post and some comments.Source: Reddit

One user comments on the state of video games in general, writing in the top comment: “Playing a game because it is fun is not a thing anymore…” Which may be a bit of an exaggeration, but it is easy to see how someone could reach this conclusion depending on their experience. Huge games like this will often do what they can to encourage players to spend more money. The battle pass is often free, but you can speed up the process by spending money. The grind to complete the battle pass without spending money is deliberately long and arduous, making that swipe of the credit card all the more appealing.

Another user responded to the post, telling the player to stop worrying about the battle pass and just have fun, writing: “Old gamer but still ‘needs’ to do challenges like the game revolves around it. Just play Conquest and be happy.” There were a few other responses in the thread where players said things like “I’ve literally played 50 hours without the battle pass or even looking at challenges. All because it’s fun…” So maybe that’s the secret? If you choose to engage with the battle pass at all, you are falling into the grind that EA wants. It’s almost like a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Ultimately, there is no shortage of alternative games to play if Battlefield 6 isn’t as fun for you anymore. But, on the other hand, if you’d rather play Battlefield 6 than anything else, then you may have just proven that you are having fun. Maybe you do just need to focus less on the engagement mechanics, challenges, and battle passes, and focus on what you find fun.