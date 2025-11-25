Battlefield 6 is free starting today for 7 days. Here are all the modes and maps EA lets you check out

Starting today for the next week, you will be able to try the trial version of Battlefield 6 for free. EA DICE and Electronic Arts have shared a list of modes and maps that will be made available.
About a month and a half after Battlefield 6 came out, Electronic Arts and EA DICE are letting players who haven't bought it yet give it a try. As a result, today at 4:00 am PT, a free trial version of the game will launch, available until December 2nd (and will be disabled at the same time). The developers and publisher have shared information about the modes and maps that will be available. But first, let's take a look at the trailer for the trial.
Let's start with the modes that will be included in the Battlefield 6 trial version. There will be 5 modes to check out, which are:
These will be divided into three playlists: Initiation Breakthrough, Team Tactical Modes, and All-Out Warfare. As for the locations where the gameplay will take place, the trial will feature 3 maps:
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
