Battlefield 6 is free starting today for 7 days. Here are all the modes and maps EA lets you check out

About a month and a half after Battlefield 6 came out, Electronic Arts and EA DICE are letting players who haven't bought it yet give it a try. As a result, today at 4:00 am PT, a free trial version of the game will launch, available until December 2nd (and will be disabled at the same time). The developers and publisher have shared information about the modes and maps that will be available. But first, let's take a look at the trailer for the trial.

Let's start with the modes that will be included in the Battlefield 6 trial version. There will be 5 modes to check out, which are:

Breakthrough (a battle for control over sectors, also available in the Initiation Breakthrough variant, designed for 48 players and bots); Team Deathmatch; Sabotage (a mode where one team defends charges placed on the map, while the other attacks them); Conquest (a battle for control over strategic points on the map with a life system); Escalation (a battle for territories without a life system).

These will be divided into three playlists: Initiation Breakthrough, Team Tactical Modes, and All-Out Warfare. As for the locations where the gameplay will take place, the trial will feature 3 maps:

Eastwood; Blackwell Fields; Siege of Cairo (prepared for Initiation Breakthrough).

