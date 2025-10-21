BF6 changed the basic mechanics of the series and now players wonder why enemies still know their position

Battlefield 6 made a strong entrance, selling even better than Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in its first week in Europe. As a result, at least a few hundred thousand fans are playing the game right now, and some of them were probably pretty surprised after their first battles.

Troublesome "diamond"

New players shouldn't be too shocked if they lose a lot in Battlefield 6. Long-time fans of the Electronic Arts series might be surprised by the unexpected and numerous deaths, as the company decided to shake up the core mechanics of the game.

Specifically, it's about marking opponents. In the previous installments, we could only spot our opponent on the minimap when they fired their weapon, or in the game world if we tagged them with a button, which would put a "red diamond" over their head. In the sixth installment, this mark automatically appears above the enemy's head if they fire within the player's line of sight.

What does it look like in practice? YouTuber TheXclusiveAce nicely demonstrated this by testing the range. According to him, it is 75 meters, so at a greater distance from the player, the enemy should not be marked with a "diamond" after every shot.

Suppressor to the rescue

Fans unaware of this change often die in short-range battles. Marked with a diamond, they are not aware that the opponent can see their position. However, there is a way to avoid this problem.

In Battlefield 6, a very important piece of equipment is the suppressor. Thanks to it, the player won't be spotted even during close combat. Although they will remain visible on the minimap, it will only be up to 15 meters. So, it's a good idea to use this weapon element in close-range battles to stay under the radar and avoid getting taken out unexpectedly.