A scene in the sequel to Jujutsu Kaisen looks like a bad omen. Fans already link new theory to the tragic fates of Gojo, Geto and Shoko

Warning! Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo ahead!

In Gege Akutami's manga, peace couldn't last too long. After some hopeful chapters in Modulo, the author hit us with a reminder that the world in Jujutsu Kaisen is brutal and dangerous. Threats can pop up when you least expect them, but fans have gotten so used to this that they can almost sense when something bad is about to happen.

And recently, they quite rightly suspected that peace and harmony between humans and the Simurians would not last very long. Just one incident might have changed the future of peace. It all started because the sorcerers didn't trust the aliens, leading to a tragedy where Cross was shot by Yakumaru.

But let's focus not on this, but on another scene that took place in a slightly different part of the world, where Yuka, Tsurugi, and Maru were present. In the last scene of Chapter 12 of Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo, we see everyone going their separate ways, saying their goodbyes with a positive vibe, confident that a fruitful collaboration awaits them and their kind. They are full of hope for the future and aren't yet aware of the tragic events that took place in Tokyo and how they will affect them.

It's hard not to notice the similarities to that scene from the third ending of JJK with Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, and Shoko Ieiri. They also split up and went their separate ways, which was a symbolic moment showing how each of them was choosing a different path and drifting apart.

Jujutsu Kaisen, MAPPA, 2023

Does that mean the new main trio also spent their last moments together, and after finding out what happened to Cross, each of them will go their separate ways? Maru will certainly not take the attack on his brother lightly, especially since he is known for his impulsiveness and lack of control. Tsurugi is likely to stick to his duties and support the sorcerers, which could turn these two into enemies. And according to fans, this was emphasized by showing how they move towards different forks of the same road, divided by a green belt.

When it comes to Yuka, the path she's chosen seems to relate to the illness we found out about a while back – Yuka has a brain tumor and only has six months left to live. In a scene from Chapter 12 of Modulo, the main character steps onto a bridge next to a gravestone, which fans think symbolizes her crossing over to "the other side."

Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo, Gege Akutami and Yuji Iwasaki, Shueisha, 2025

If the suspicions turn out to be true, this might be the last happy moments Yuki, Tsurugi, and Maru share together, just like it was for Gojo, Geto, and Shoko.