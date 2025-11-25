FromSoftware's new game reportedly features its longest-developed gameplay ever. Even longer than Elden Ring's

FromSoftware has been working on the gameplay of The Duskbloods longer than on the gameplay of any other title. Some elements of the game allegedly have the potential to influence other studios.
The announcement of The Duskbloods received mixed reactions from players. This is mainly because FromSoftware is associated with single-player games that include online elements, rather than strictly multiplayer titles—especially those exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2.
In the meantime, however, we received Elden Ring: Nightreign, and the studio proved that it can handle this field quite well. The latest information about the upcoming project gives hope that the title will be extremely polished and more ambitious than it might seem.
According to reports from a Chinese journalist, which content creator Ziostorm discussed in his latest material, The Duskbloods is a record-breaking game for FromSoftware in terms of gameplay design time. The game reportedly received internal approval even before the marketing phase of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice started. We are talking about a period of about 7-8 years.
This could mean that The Duskbloods isn't just a side project, but actually a big deal for FromSoftware, especially since Hidetaka Miyazaki is overseeing it, unlike Nightreign. While games like Bloodborne or even Elden Ring were more variations of the formula developed in Dark Souls, the new work of the Japanese developer likely required the creation of an entirely new gameplay approach.
What's interesting, the journalist suggested that such a long design period should pay off. The title is supposed to have a bunch of innovative features that, according to him, could influence other games just like Sekiro did with its parrying mechanic, which has been a hit in many new games.
Unfortunately, FromSoftware itself remains silent, and since the announcement in April, we have not received any new information about The Duskbloods. In early December, the Elden Ring expansion, Nightreign, will be released, followed by The Game Awards ceremony. The studio may present a new trailer for the upcoming game there.
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
