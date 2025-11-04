Abiotic Factor just got the 1.1 update and a cosmetic DLC. “This is one of those rare cases where I buy no questions asked”

Abiotic Factor, often called “the Half-Life survival co-op game,” just dropped a new expansion. Since hitting Early Access back in May 2024, the game’s come a long way, finally launching fully earlier this year. Alongside the DLC, there was a big 1.1 update, but fans didn’t hesitate to grab the expansion, and not just for the content, but to show some appreciation for the devs.

Love is booming

The Abiotic Factor 1.1 update landed on November 3, 2025, bringing Hardcore and Iron Modes for players who like the thrill of losing everything when they die. Enemies now have some new abilities, and there are now Exercise Machines so you can train safely at home. The devs also fine-tuned throwing mechanics, shotgun and magnum reloads, and even made traders more cooperative – no more blocking your path, and they can even sit down now!

Plus, there are new weapons and upgrades, and, as the devs put it, “Our dear beloved publisher Playstack has finally okay’d us to add some Balatro stuff to the game,” so expect a new tie, ID cards, and a fun hat.

Source: Abiotic Factor: Developer: Deep Field Games

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

So, if there’s already a new base gym to check out and a fun hat to find (all for free) why would anyone pay for a DLC? Sure, it’s not just some extra cosmetics (though that Botanist outfit does look awesome), it’s also a new Home World to explore. Still, the base game has plenty to keep players busy. It seems like most fans just wanted to support the devs and didn’t hesitate to hit that add to cart button.

Nearly all of the Steam reviews for Temple of Stone look something like this:

Bought this to support the devs because they honestly deserve it. - Pelvis I'm a simple man. I see a way to support Abiotic Factor, I buy and review it. a_gnome_rogue00 “All players in the server can access the DLC location regardless of their DLC status.” 10 bucks to allow all my friends in my world to experience it as well, support these beautiful devs - MadBwead This is one of those rare cases where I buy no questions asked because the game is just so good and have such respectable devs. - MentalRobot

And that’s one devoted community I’d say. Deep Field Games really earned it. Early Access players even got the supporter’s pack for free when the full game launched. So whenever there’s a chance to show some love, the community jumps at it.