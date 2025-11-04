Dispatch episode 7 and 8 release date and time

Dispatch is a sentimental trip to the early 2010s when Telltale Games was in its prime. The studio released many popular narrative adventure games at that time with The Walking Dead series or The Wolf Among Us on the lead. Let’s move forward to the present day. Dispatch allows you to play the role of Mecha Man who works in superhero dispatch center. His task is to monitor streets of Los Angeles and deploy heroes to various crises. Sometimes, he also makes some difficult decisions like in which game is hiding the bomb. Right now, we have access to four episodes, but tomorrow we will see another two. What about the great finale, though?

Dispatch episode 7 and 8 release date

Dispatch has tight release schedule. We won’t have to wait long for the last two episodes – 7 and 8. Two chapters are released every week. So, the math is simple – we will see the ending in just eight days.

Episode 7 and 8 will be released on November 12, 2025, at 9 AM PST.

So, what about release times in various regions? Let’s take a closer look at release dates in different time zones.

November 12 at 11 AM CST, November 12 at 12 PM EST, November 12 at 5 PM UTC, November 12 at 6 PM CET, November 13 at 2 AM JST, November 13 at 4 AM AEDT.

Dispatch, developer: AdHoc Studio

Do you like our content? Follow us on Google News if you want to get our latest news and guides. It does not cost anything but helps us tremendously.

So, we are getting closer to the finale. We will see whether our decisions really matter or not. After all, many of us remember that some episodic adventure games do a poor job of properly showing consequences of important choices, making them feel like nothing more than an illusion. We will see if picking between Waterboy or Phenomaman or Sonar or Coupe will change anything.

Related:Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

However, now we should be prepared for episodes 5 and 6, that will launch tomorrow. Have fun!