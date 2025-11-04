Dispatch episode 7 and 8 release date and time

Ending of Dispatch is closer than you think. So, when should you expect episodes 7 and 8? Let’s take a closer look at release date.
Dispatch is a sentimental trip to the early 2010s when Telltale Games was in its prime. The studio released many popular narrative adventure games at that time with The Walking Dead series or The Wolf Among Us on the lead. Let’s move forward to the present day. Dispatch allows you to play the role of Mecha Man who works in superhero dispatch center. His task is to monitor streets of Los Angeles and deploy heroes to various crises. Sometimes, he also makes some difficult decisions like in which game is hiding the bomb. Right now, we have access to four episodes, but tomorrow we will see another two. What about the great finale, though?
Dispatch has tight release schedule. We won’t have to wait long for the last two episodes – 7 and 8. Two chapters are released every week. So, the math is simple – we will see the ending in just eight days.
So, what about release times in various regions? Let’s take a closer look at release dates in different time zones.
Do you like our content? Follow us on Google News if you want to get our latest news and guides. It does not cost anything but helps us tremendously.
So, we are getting closer to the finale. We will see whether our decisions really matter or not. After all, many of us remember that some episodic adventure games do a poor job of properly showing consequences of important choices, making them feel like nothing more than an illusion. We will see if picking between Waterboy or Phenomaman or Sonar or Coupe will change anything.
However, now we should be prepared for episodes 5 and 6, that will launch tomorrow. Have fun!
0
Author: Agnes Adamus
Associated with gamepressure.com since 2017. She started with guides and now mainly creates for the newsroom, encyclopedia, and marketing. Self-proclaimed free-to-play games expert. Loves strategy games, simulators, RPGs, and horrors. She also has a weakness for online games. Spent an indecent number of hours in Dead by Daylight and Rainbow Six: Siege. Besides that, she likes horror movies (the worse, the better) and listen to music. Her greatest passion, however, is for trains. On paper, a medical physicist. In fact, a humanist who has loved games since childhood.
We’ll get to play Woolhaven, the upcoming Cult of the Lamb DLC, soon. Just don't tell anyone, it's top secret
Will RV There Yet come to Xbox, PS5, and Switch? Here's what we know about the console release
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Don’t know what “Who Who” means in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer
Anwer to “An adjective to describe something scary” in Cookie Jam. Solve the riddle with us
Looking for the answer to „Spirits linger in these places” in Cookie Jam? Here's a little help