Acclaimed survival game launches in version 1.0 on Xbox Game Pass. Voidtrain lets you play as a mechanic on an interdimensional train

According to the schedule released on Tuesday, a new game just dropped today for Xbox Game Pass Premium and Ultimate subscribers, as well as PC Game Pass users. The game in question is Voidtrain, a survival action game that allows us to take on the role of mechanics of an interdimensional train.

In Voidtrain, you explore different worlds, solve puzzles, uncover secrets, deal with hostile creatures, and most importantly, gather resources to craft better gear and upgrade your train. All of this can be done solo or in online co-op mode for up to 4 players.

Although the game is officially released today, it has been available in Early Access since May 2023. As a result, it has "mostly positive" reviews and a score of 74/100 on Steam.

Voidtrain – Minimum system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 3.1 GHz / AMD FX-6300 3.5 GHz RAM: 8 GB RAM Graphics: 2 GB GeForce GTX 670 Storage: 35 GB HDD Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

Voidtrain – Recommended system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 3.4 GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2 GHz RAM: 8 GB RAM Graphics: 4 GB GeForce GTX 970 Storage: 35 GB Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

