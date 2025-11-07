Acclaimed survival game launches in version 1.0 on Xbox Game Pass. Voidtrain lets you play as a mechanic on an interdimensional train

From today on, Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers can play Voidtrain, a survival action game that lets us check out a variety of worlds aboard an interdimensional train.
According to the schedule released on Tuesday, a new game just dropped today for Xbox Game Pass Premium and Ultimate subscribers, as well as PC Game Pass users. The game in question is Voidtrain, a survival action game that allows us to take on the role of mechanics of an interdimensional train.
In Voidtrain, you explore different worlds, solve puzzles, uncover secrets, deal with hostile creatures, and most importantly, gather resources to craft better gear and upgrade your train. All of this can be done solo or in online co-op mode for up to 4 players.
Although the game is officially released today, it has been available in Early Access since May 2023. As a result, it has "mostly positive" reviews and a score of 74/100 on Steam.
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
