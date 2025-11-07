GTA 6's new release date is a sure thing according to Take-Two's CEO. „When we set a date, we really do believe in it”

Grand Theft Auto VI has been delayed again – this time to November 19, 2026. This is the third release date announced since the game was revealed. Fortunately, according to Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two, this is expected to be the final date.

"I'm highly confident on the new date"

IGN had the opportunity to ask Zelnick what he thinks about the new release date and whether there is a risk that we might not see GTA 6 until 2027. In response, he admitted that he is "highly confident" in the November release, emphasizing the importance of releasing a polished title.

I'm highly confident. And at the same time, there have been limited circumstances where more time was required to polish a title and make sure that it was spectacular and that time has been well-spent, when our competitors go to market before something was ready, bad things happen. That said, that said, I'm highly confident on the new date.

Furthermore, during a press conference call, Zelnick highlighted the high standards Rockstar Games must meet in creating GTA 6. The studio's previous games have been highly rated, and in his opinion, GTA 5 remains not only a flagship achievement for the entire industry but also "the most technologically advanced title" to this day.

Zelnick once mentioned that GTA 6 is supposed to drop in fall 2025. Until the game actually lands in our hands, we can't be certain of anything. CD Projekt Red knows this well, and when announcing a delay, they didn't miss the chance to take a small jab at Rockstar Games.

In a conversation with The Game Business, Zelnick also said that "when they set a date, they really believe in it." However, the editorial team pointed out that the new date was set more than a year in advance. So, they asked the CEO of Take-Two why they announced it so early when it's tough to predict exactly how the project will turn out.

It’s not that far in advance if you look at when you need to deliver a game to get it out. Also, we have to start marketing activities in a significant amount of time ahead of release. What we want to do is give consumers as much certainty as possible. And again, we feel quite good about this date.

Time will tell if Zelnick's words will be confirmed this time. Shortly after the previous delay, Rockstar Games released the second trailer for GTA 6, so perhaps this time the studio will decide to sweeten the disappointment for fans in a similar way.