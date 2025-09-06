Aetherfruit and Phoenix in Grow a Garden (GaG). Enchanted chest is here

We are in the middle of the Fairy Event in Grow a Garden (GaG). The first half was fruitful with new pets, mutation and quests. However, it is not over. The second part is also full of fresh items to collect. One of the additions is the Enchanted Chest. It is full of treasures to get. The most desired items are a new Divine plant called Aetherfruit and a pet Phoenix.

Enchanted Chest in Grow a Garden (GaG)

As usual, there are various goods hidden in the Enchanted Chest. It contains pets and crops to gather. Of course, some are much rarer than others. The best drop you can get is Aetherfruit and Phoenix. Let’s look at the full list.

Emerald Bud – there is 34,5% chance to get this plant. It is an uncommon multi-harvest crop. Cardinal – there is 34,5% chance to get this pet. It boosts Magical plants’ growth. Pyracantha – there is 14,5% chance to get this plant. It is a strange-looking Legendary multi-harvest crop. Shroomie - – there is 14,5% chance to get this pet. It boosts size of nearby plants. However, you need Fungus type crops to use the skill, as the more of them you have, the bigger the bonus is. Aetherfruit – it is one of the two rarest items in the Enchanted Chest with only 1% chance to drop. It is a Divine multi-harvest plant. Classifies as Magical, Woody and Leafy. Phoenix – the rarest pet on the list. Like Aetherfruit, it has only 1% chance to drop. It is a Divine creature that applies Flaming mutation to 4 random fruit, those plants that he passes have 20% chance to be also mutated. Moreover, pets taken from the mutation machine have a bonus to their age value. Flaming has 25 x multiplier.

How to get Enchanted Chest

It is possible to craft Enchanted Chest with 1 Sunbulb, 1 Enchanted Seed Pack, 1 Enchanted Egg and 6,000 Fairy points.

Good luck in collecting them all, especially those rare ones. See you later!