Drake and other Fairy shop items in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Fairy event in Grow a Garden is quite a magical one. It introduced a new mutation and some fun pets to gather. Of course, we have also a lot of work with Fairy Favors. Let’s not forget about Sam’s new merchandise and ascension mechanic. However, today is Saturday. It means that it is time for the second part of the event. It introduces a lot of new things. Drake and Fairy shop included. Let’s look at them.

Drake in Grow a Garden (GaG)

One of the stars of the second part of the Fairy Event is Drake. It is a new pet that can be bought in the Fairy Fares shop. However, to unlock it you will need to catch 2000 Fairies and pay 70,000 Fairy Points!

Drake is a Divine pet that can boost your cooking speed. While it seems not so powerful, the recent event and updates show that cooking is more and more important in Grow a Garden. It will probably continue to be so in the future. It means that it might be a good pet to have during events.

Other items in Fairy store in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Of course, Drake is not the only thing you can buy from Fairies. There are other merchandise, too. However, they are neither cheap nor easy to get.