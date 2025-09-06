Luminous mutation, multiplier in Grow a Garden (GaG). Luminous Sprite will be useful

The second part of the Fairy event in Grow a Garden is live. While the first half was quite exciting with new pets, mutation and some quests to do, the second part is equally interesting. We can buy fresh items and… get a Luminous mutation. If you want to learn more about it, we are here to help!

How to get Luminous mutation in Grow a Garden (GaG) and what is its multiplier

Luminous mutation is a new mutation that was added to Grow a Garden on September 9, 2025. As in the case of many other mutations, you don’t have to wait for the special weather to get it. There are some items and a pet that can help you with this task.

  1. The new mutation can be triggered when you use a Mutation Spray Luminous. It applies this trait to a plant. The spray can be bought from Fairies.
  2. Another item that can be bought from Fairies and can help you get Luminous mutation is Luminous Wand. It makes the next Fairy that visits your garden to turn your crops into Luminous ones instead of Glimmering. It can be crafted, too.
  3. The last, but not least, method to get Luminous mutation is to use Luminous sprite. This helpful pet flies from time to time to a plant and makes it Luminous. You can get it from Fairies. It is not cheap, though. You need to catch 3,000 Fairies and pay 80,000 Fairy Points to get it.
  4. Luminous mutation gives 50 x multiplier.

Among the new content, let’s not forget that recently new and more permanent features were added. Now we can ascend to earn special currency and buy new items from Sam, if he is friendly enough. It is part of the ongoing effort to make GaG deeper thanks to various interesting mechanics. We can count on that more things will appear in the future. See you soon and good luck!

