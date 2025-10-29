After 4 years of Early Access, version 1.0 of the excellent city builder is coming. You can test the full version of Timberborn right now

Polish beaver city builder Timberborn will soon leave Early Access. However, the 1.0 update can be tested now.

Adrian Werner

After 4 years of Early Access, version 1.0 of the excellent city builder is coming. You can test the full version of Timberborn right now, image source: Mechanistry.
After 4 years of Early Access, version 1.0 of the excellent city builder is coming. You can test the full version of Timberborn right now Source: Mechanistry.

Timberborn, the strategy game where you build a town inhabited by beavers, is about to leave Early Access.

The devs aren't yet ready to announce the release date for version 1.0. However, you can already check out the test version of this update on Steam. Simply go to the Properties of the game in the client and select this edition in the Beta section. The exact date for leaving Early Access will probably depend on how these tests go.

This experimental version 1.0 allows you to explore a host of new features prepared by the developers, including:

  1. many additional types of objects on maps,
  2. two new maps and improved versions of old ones,
  3. a map editor,
  4. an option to build spiral staircases,
  5. a possibility to create your own banners, which can then be placed in the game world,
  6. an option to quickly duplicate buildings, which will be especially useful in the later stages of the game,
  7. improved graphics and animations,
  8. enhanced notifications and interface,
  9. improved modding tools,
  10. gameplay balance adjustments and technical bug fixes.

Timberborn was released in Early Access in September 2021. The game is available exclusively on PC.

There's a sale going on at GOG.com right now (link below) where you can buy Timberborn for $21.24, which is 40% off the usual price. The offer will expire on November 12.

  1. Timberborn on GOG.com
  2. Timberborn on Steam
  3. Timberborn - game guide
  4. Mechanistry studio - official website

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Timberborn

September 15, 2021

PC
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Adrian Werner

Author: Adrian Werner

A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map