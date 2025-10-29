After 4 years of Early Access, version 1.0 of the excellent city builder is coming. You can test the full version of Timberborn right now

Timberborn, the strategy game where you build a town inhabited by beavers, is about to leave Early Access.

The devs aren't yet ready to announce the release date for version 1.0. However, you can already check out the test version of this update on Steam. Simply go to the Properties of the game in the client and select this edition in the Beta section. The exact date for leaving Early Access will probably depend on how these tests go.

This experimental version 1.0 allows you to explore a host of new features prepared by the developers, including:

many additional types of objects on maps, two new maps and improved versions of old ones, a map editor, an option to build spiral staircases, a possibility to create your own banners, which can then be placed in the game world, an option to quickly duplicate buildings, which will be especially useful in the later stages of the game, improved graphics and animations, enhanced notifications and interface, improved modding tools, gameplay balance adjustments and technical bug fixes.

Timberborn was released in Early Access in September 2021. The game is available exclusively on PC.

There's a sale going on at GOG.com right now (link below) where you can buy Timberborn for $21.24, which is 40% off the usual price. The offer will expire on November 12.

