Sony wants to celebrate PS2's 25th anniversary with a movie, but accidentally shows how many classics are missing from PS Plus

The 25th anniversary of the PlayStation 2 launch in the US encouraged Sony and analysts to reflect. Unfortunately, it also showed how many hits from this console are currently unavailable on modern platforms.

A few days ago marked exactly a quarter of a century since the launch of the PlayStation 2 in the United States. To mark the occasion, analyst Mat Piscatella from Circana shared a bunch of interesting stats about how well this console is doing.

The final sales of the PS2 in the USA amounted to 46.5 million units. American players also purchased 147 million accessories for this console. The most popular was the PS2 8 MB Memory Card, which sold 28.3 million units.

Top Bestsellers on PS2 in the USA

The most intriguing part was when the analyst shared a list of the top bestsellers. It probably comes as no surprise that Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas topped the list in terms of both the number of copies sold and revenue generated.

The following list covers the period from the PS2's release to August 2025.

Top games by the number of copies sold:

Top games by revenue:

1.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

2.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

3.

Grand Theft Auto III

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock

4.

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock

Grand Theft Auto III

5.

Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec

Guitar Hero II

6.

Madden NFL 2005

Madden NFL 2004

7.

Guitar Hero II

Rock Band

8.

Madden NFL 2004

Madden NFL 2005

9.

Kingdom Hearts

Madden NFL 06

10.

Madden NFL 06

Madden NFL 07

11.

Madden NFL 07

Madden NFL 2003

12.

Jampack Series: PlayStation 2

Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec

13.

Madden NFL 2003

Need for Speed: Underground

14.

Need for Speed: Underground

Kingdom Hearts

15.

Star Wars: Battlefront II

SOCOM: U.S. Navy Seals

16.

Midnight Club 3: DUB Edition

Need for Speed: Underground 2

17.

Final Fantasy X

Madden NFL 2002

18.

Gran Turismo 4: The Real Driving Simulator

Final Fantasy X

19.

God of War

Kingdom Hearts II

20.

Medal of Honor: Frontline

Medal of Honor: Frontline

Sony's celebrating too, but they're also highlighting some awkward truths

Sony itself decided to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the PlayStation 2 launch in the USA. On this occasion, the company released a video promoting hits from this console that can be played on the PS5 as part of the PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog.

Unfortunately, as noted by players in the comments, the Japanese corporation poorly preserves the PS2 legacy, as many of the most important games from this console, such as ICO, Twisted Metal Black, Ratchet & Clank, and the first God of War, are not available on modern platforms.

By reviewing the lists of top-selling PlayStation 2 games, we can reach similar conclusions. There, too, we find many titles that cannot be played on the PS5.

And what was the PS2 launch in the USA like? This is well illustrated by a video published on the Nostalgia channel on X.

More:
