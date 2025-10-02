After great launch, Switch 2 sales slow down in yet another European country

Declining Switch 2 sales are becoming a trend noticed in more European countries. In France, one store chain has decided to permanently reduce the price of the console, which may suggest low interest.

Zbigniew Woznicki

After great launch, Switch 2 sales slow down in yet another European country, image source: Kamil Switalski; Unsplash.com; 2025.
Switch 2 had a very strong start, breaking the record for the best launch in terms of sales in console history. However, the new Nintendo handheld is losing momentum, which is noticeable in Europe. There have been recent reports that the PS5 has been selling better than the Switch 2, and now one of the French store chains is preparing a permanent price reduction for the Nintendo console (see Notebook Check).

Switch 2 is getting cheaper in France

The reports from France come from billbil-kun, who published an article on the Dealabs portal and on X. According to the information he provided, it will be possible to get bundles at a lower price, such as the Nintendo Switch 2 console with Pokémon Legends Z-A. Previously, the set could be purchased for 499 euros, but from October 14, the new price will be 469 euros.

Billbil-kun revealed that the Switch 2 bundle with Mario Kart World will be available at a lower price, too, thanks to the Leclerc chain of stores, which is responsible for the discount. Players will find cheaper bundles both in physical stores and online.

The situation is interesting because we aren't dealing with a temporary sale. According to billbil-kun, the discount will be permanent, which may mean that the Switch 2 is not selling as well as the retail chain would like. The high price, as a barrier to buying, was actually mentioned by Nintendo's CEO, Shuntaro Furukawa.

Back then, Furukawa predicted that the Switch 2 would kick off strong (which it did), but keeping people interested over time would be a real challenge. The reason given was the price, as Nintendo was aware that the Switch 2 is expensive. Situations in Spain and France seem to confirm this, although they aren't identical.

Zbigniew Woznicki

Author: Zbigniew Woznicki

He began his adventure with journalism and writing on the Allegro website, where he published news related to games, technology, and social media. He soon appeared on Gamepressure and Filmomaniak, writing about news related to the film industry. Despite being a huge fan of various TV series, his heart belongs to games of all kinds. He isn't afraid of any genre, and the adventure with Tibia taught him that sky and music in games are completely unnecessary. Years ago, he shared his experiences, moderating the forum of mmorpg.org.pl. Loves to complain, but of course constructively and in moderation.

