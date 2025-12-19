AI „won't make The Witcher 5,” but CD Projekt Red doesn't despise it. Artificial intelligence isn't responsible for massive layoffs in the game industry

Development studios are increasingly utilizing the capabilities of artificial intelligence to design new video games with these tools. During a recent investor conference, representatives from the Polish company CD Projekt were asked about the use of AI tools by the teams developing The Witcher 4 and the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077.

A member of the board of CD Projekt Red, Michal Nowakowski, spoke about the "availability of programming talent" in studios and the potential impact of artificial intelligence development on employee layoffs. According to him, the "dramatic" recent mass layoffs are not at all related to the increasing influence of AI on the industry.

In some companies, there has been chaos [recently]. There were project cancellations, etc., which ultimately led to many layoffs. [...] But I don't recall a single case where this could be directly attributed to the influence of artificial intelligence, said Michal Nowakowski.

Nowakowski is pretty sure that, at least in CD Projekt's branches, there won't be any layoffs anytime soon because they've got some impressive AI tools. Although the representative of the Polish company doesn't deny that artificial intelligence is a great help in game design, providing "significant benefits" to developers, they cannot imagine replacing the majority of the "human" team with it.

CD Projekt's take is that AI won't be making new Witcher games on its own, which would mean layoffs:

We use artificial intelligence mainly in productivity areas, and that's where we see its greatest benefits. These benefits are real and huge, but they will not lead to a situation where artificial intelligence could "sit down and make games." This doesn't mean it won't be useful, but it won't create The Witcher 5 and 6 or anything like that.