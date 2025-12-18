This is expected to be the biggest year in the company's history. Blizzard prepares an offensive that will overshadow previous years

BlizzCon will return with a bump, but even before the event, Blizzard Entertainment wants to show that 2026 will be the biggest year in the studio's history.
BlizzCon is coming back to celebrate Blizzard Entertainment's 35th anniversary in what’s expected to be the studio's biggest year ever.
Blizzard's annual event was one of the most recognizable in the gaming industry, celebrated loudly and enthusiastically not only by fans of Warcraft and Diablo. Unfortunately, after the outbreak of the pandemic, the studio had to cancel subsequent editions, even when lockdowns were just a memory.
It's no surprise that some fans were worried about whether Blizzard's event would ever come back, even though the developers said it would earlier this year. The teaser for the November event finally cleared things up: BlizzCon is definitely making a comeback, and it's expected to be a big deal, at least that's what fans are hoping for after the trailer and the company's recent promises.
Johanna Faries (the current CEO of Blizzard Entertainment) mentioned BlizzCon and the company's plans even before the reveal of the second expansion and the release of the new Diablo 4 update (which reportedly turned out quite successful... although this isn't reflected in Steam user reviews). In a statement to Variety, she confirmed that Blizzard's teams are cooking up something big for fans of their main franchises, not just for BlizzCon, but also in the months leading up to the event.
And if you’re a Blizzard fan or you’re curious about any of our major franchises, the teams are cooking on major swings. And I think we just have a tremendous amount of pride in what’s going to come forward, not just at BlizzCon, but even in the run up to BlizzCon here. So all hands on deck, but it’s a very exciting time.
Some of these "big" events we already know: in 2026, the expansions World of Warcraft: Midnight and Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred will launch, and just around the corner are the anniversaries of Diablo (30th anniversary) and Overwatch (the first installment debuted in 2016). It seems that this is not everything, as according to Faries, Blizzard truly hopes that this will be the biggest year for the studio as part of a "new, bold vision" for the developer's future.
Regarding BlizzCon, after such a long break, the team hopes to provide fans with an experience they won't forget for a long time. Faries mentioned that Blizzard wants to give players what they really want from the studio (basically, no more announcements like the not-so-well-received Diablo Immortal, even though it did okay after it launched).
We really think about, what would speak to our fans? What do they want to see? What’s bread and butter expectation? What are the surprises that we can bring? How do we expand the scope of what BlizzCon can be? And I think that docks to part of the vision that we talk about a lot, that we want to continue to aspire to be the best gaming and entertainment company in the world.
And BlizzCon in ’26 hopefully puts us in a position to really reflect that ambition in a bigger way. So I have total confidence that the teams are going to come very, very big, both with the heart and soul of what I think our core-most fans long for in a BlizzCon, but also bringing some very new things to the table.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Jacob Blazewicz
Graduated with a master's degree in Polish Studies from the University of Warsaw with a thesis dedicated to this very subject. Started his adventure with gamepressure.com in 2015, writing in the Newsroom and later also in the film and technology sections (also contributed to the Encyclopedia). Interested in video games (and not only video games) for years. He began with platform games and, to this day, remains a big fan of them (including Metroidvania). Also shows interest in card games (including paper), fighting games, soulslikes, and basically everything about games as such. Marvels at pixelated characters from games dating back to the time of the Game Boy (if not older).
Bethesda envied CD Projekt RED? Starfield may undergo a Cyberpunk 2077-style metamorphosis
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
A firm NO to artificial intelligence. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 devs don't hold back
Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy
Answer to “Ice or roller” in Cookie Jam. Let’s find the solution
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours