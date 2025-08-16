All Leafy and Night type plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Grow a Garden is the biggest game on the Roblox platform (if not in all of the gaming world). The game has gained overwhelming popularity since its release and at this point it seems that it will be able to keep players’ interested. A big part in that is developers’ policy of regular updates. Indeed, they recently announced another event called Beanstalk. So, it is a good time to start the adventure with this title. For all beginners (or those who want to learn more), we decided to prepare a list of all types of crops. In our previous guide, you can discover more about Berry and Blossom types. Now it’s time for Leafy and Night crops.

All Leafy Plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Aloe Vera Apple Beanstalk Bee Balm Blood Banana Blueberry Cacao Cantaloupe Cauliflower Celestiberry Cocovine Cranberry Eggplant Elephant Ears Firefly Fern Foxglove Giant Pinecone Grand Tomato Grape Green Apple Hive Fruit Honeysuckle Lilac Lily Of the Valley Lumira Mango Maple Apple Mint Moon Blossom Moon Mango Moonflower Nectarine Noble Flower Parasol Flower Peach Pineapple Pink Lily Pitcher Plant Pumpkin Purple Dahlia Rafflesia Raspberry Rose Rosy Delight Spiked Mango Starfruit Strawberry Sugar Apple Sunflower Tomato Traveler’s Fruit Twisted Tangle Watermelon

If you want to plant this type of crop, you should remember about Caterpillar. This pet has a passive skill which makes all these plants grow significantly faster.

All Night Plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Blood Banana Celestiberry Glowshroom Mint Moon Blossom Moon Mango Moon Melon Moonflower Nightshade Starfruit

This type of crop is affected by Moon Cat. This pet gives a small chance that fruits stay after harvest.

Remember to read our other guides about types of crops. You will learn which plants fall into the specific category and how to improve crop efficiency. Have fun!