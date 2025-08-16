All Leafy and Night type plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Grow a Garden is the biggest game on the Roblox platform (if not in all of the gaming world). The game has gained overwhelming popularity since its release and at this point it seems that it will be able to keep players’ interested. A big part in that is developers’ policy of regular updates. Indeed, they recently announced another event called Beanstalk. So, it is a good time to start the adventure with this title. For all beginners (or those who want to learn more), we decided to prepare a list of all types of crops. In our previous guide, you can discover more about Berry and Blossom types. Now it’s time for Leafy and Night crops.

All Leafy Plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Aloe Vera
  2. Apple
  3. Beanstalk
  4. Bee Balm
  5. Blood Banana
  6. Blueberry
  7. Cacao
  8. Cantaloupe
  9. Cauliflower
  10. Celestiberry
  11. Cocovine
  12. Cranberry
  13. Eggplant
  14. Elephant Ears
  15. Firefly Fern
  16. Foxglove
  17. Giant Pinecone
  18. Grand Tomato
  19. Grape
  20. Green Apple
  21. Hive Fruit
  22. Honeysuckle
  23. Lilac
  24. Lily Of the Valley
  25. Lumira
  26. Mango
  27. Maple Apple
  28. Mint
  29. Moon Blossom
  30. Moon Mango
  31. Moonflower
  32. Nectarine
  33. Noble Flower
  34. Parasol Flower
  35. Peach
  36. Pineapple
  37. Pink Lily
  38. Pitcher Plant
  39. Pumpkin
  40. Purple Dahlia
  41. Rafflesia
  42. Raspberry
  43. Rose
  44. Rosy Delight
  45. Spiked Mango
  46. Starfruit
  47. Strawberry
  48. Sugar Apple
  49. Sunflower
  50. Tomato
  51. Traveler’s Fruit
  52. Twisted Tangle
  53. Watermelon

If you want to plant this type of crop, you should remember about Caterpillar. This pet has a passive skill which makes all these plants grow significantly faster.

All Night Plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Blood Banana
  2. Celestiberry
  3. Glowshroom
  4. Mint
  5. Moon Blossom
  6. Moon Mango
  7. Moon Melon
  8. Moonflower
  9. Nightshade
  10. Starfruit

This type of crop is affected by Moon Cat. This pet gives a small chance that fruits stay after harvest.

Remember to read our other guides about types of crops. You will learn which plants fall into the specific category and how to improve crop efficiency. Have fun!

