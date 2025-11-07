New Dress to Impress (DTI) codes. You have 24 hours to get this Wicked For Good rewards

Dress to Impress is one of the most popular games on the Roblox platform, where people from all over the world can create their own games. DTI is a production in which players show off their style and creativity by combining different clothes, while competing with others. If you want to outshine competitors, it's good to have a lot of options, i.e., various accessories, hairstyles, makeup, etc. And codes that guarantee free rewards can help with that. Now you have a chance to get limited items. Remember the Lady Gaga Update? Well, it's time for Wicked exclusives!

New Wicked for Good codes in Dress to Impress (DTI)

The latest codes available for use are sure to delight fans of the American musical Wicked. Why? Because by entering the codes below, you will receive special dresses belonging to two characters: Elphaba and Glinda. However, you only have 24 hours to claim these rewards from the moment Wicked: For Good Update is released, which is tomorrow, November 8, 2025. Speaking of codes, here they are:

ELPHABA GLINDA

Surprised? I wonder which code belongs to which character from Wicked, hmm...

How to redeem codes in Dress to Impress (DTI)

Firstly, launch Dress To Impress from the Roblox App. Then, on the left side, you will notice three options. Choose the last icon, at the very bottom, with the handbag symbol. Next, copy the codes given above and paste them into the empty field in the game, click Redeem and that’s all!