An animation available on Netflix may have been a little too “influenced” by God of War. One scene mirrors Kratos’s fight with Baldur

God of War Ragnarok did really well at The Game Awards 2022, picking up several categories, including Best Narrative and Best Action/Adventure Game, and Christopher Judge took home Best Performance for voicing Kratos. While it didn’t win Game of the Year, it remains one of the most memorable games for many players. Same goes to the previous game from 2018, God of War. It’s still so popular that others draw inspiration from it, perhaps a little too much in this case.

A real Deja Vu

Black Thunder on X recently pointed out that a 2024 animation available on Netflix, Mahavatar Narasimha, features a battle scene that looks strikingly familiar to anyone who played God of War (2018). According to the post, the sequence appears almost “copy and pasted” from Kratos’s iconic fight with Baldur.

Source: X @BT_BlackThunder

When you watch the two scenes side by side, the resemblance is hard to overlook. Although the characters, art style, and setting in the animation are completely different, the choreography, camera movement, and overall structure of the fight seem nearly identical. It’s not quite the same as the EvenBadWolves/Inkslasher situation, nor is it like the blatant Megabonk rip-off, which recreated everything in the game. But the similarities here go well beyond coincidence.

Someone in the comments under the X post even said this isn’t the first time someone has borrowed a sequence from another game or animation, mentioning another Indian movie that had a very similar scene from a Jackie Chan cartoon. Whether Mahavatar Narasimha is heavily inspired, or crossing the line into imitation is ultimately up for interpretation. It could be a deliberate nod to a beloved franchise, or it might be a little too close for comfort.