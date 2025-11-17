Small YouTuber accuses Inkslasher of stealing her work and files lawsuit. “It will set a precedent for other creators who have their content stolen to take action”

EvenBadWolves Gaming is a YouTube channel run by “an Aussie gamer who just shares videos about the games she loves.” Most of her content is long, in-depth videos that cover the story of a single game, or even an entire series, like her recent Dying Light: The Complete Franchise Story Retrospective from about a month ago. But just a few days ago, she posted a new video claiming that another YouTuber, Inkslasher, stole her video. Now she’s suing him, hoping to set a precedent that protects other small creators.

EvenBadWolves is determined to set a new legal standard

EvenBadWolves Gaming is a small YouTube channel with under 12K subscribers, especially compared to Inkslasher, who has over a million subscribers and videos that often hit 100K+ views. In her latest video, EvenBadWolves claims that Inkslasher stole content from her video and explains the steps she’s taking to protect her work.

She says that about 30 minutes of Inkslasher’s video on the story of Dying Light was pulled straight from her own video, which took her over 200 hours to make. According to her, he copied her footage, screen recordings, editing, and composition, and just recorded a new script over it. She also points out that Inkslasher’s video has a lot of factual mistakes, which makes it look like he never even played the games himself.

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

After she filed a copyright claim, Inkslasher sent a counter-notification, which under YouTube rules meant she had 10 days to take legal action. Since she’s a lawyer herself, she decided to file a lawsuit in the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia.

Her main goal is to set a legal precedent to make it easier for smaller creators to fight back when bigger channels steal their content, since most of them can’t afford a lawsuit that could run up to AUD 135,000. She’s also started a GoFundMe to help cover the legal costs.

Source: X @DarkViperAU

The story has already started spreading around, people are posting about it on X to get more eyes on the situation. As for Inkslasher’s Dying Light video, it’s already been taken down, and his explanation was that he just used someone else’s gameplay footage.