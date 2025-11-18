„It's the passion that counts, not the budget.” Baldur's Gate 3 creator on why he's happy with 2025 Game of the Year nominees

Yesterday, we learned all the nominations for The Game Awards 2025. They were dominated by Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which is competing for 12 awards – a record in the history of the event. The developers at Sandfall Interactive are pretty surprised, and even the head of Larian Studios had something to say about the nomination list.

Swen Vincke about the Nominations

Swen Vincke posted on X saying he's happy about this year's nominations for the 2025 Game of the Year award. The CEO of Larian Studios praised the diversity of the selected titles, noting that each represents a different approach to game development. He admitted that even though he hasn't had the chance to play all of them, he gets why each one made the list.

I like that there is such diversity among the developers nominated, each representing a different approach to making games. It's proof that our industry still recognizes games that entertain and are made with passion, regardless of the budget or who is making it. Brings things back to the core. I only played 4 out of the 6 but those 4 certainly merit their place and I understand why the other 2 are there too.

Swen Vincke has a chance to take home a statuette from The Game Awards for the third year in a row. In 2023, Baldur’s Gate 3 won the Game of the Year award, and the previous year it won in the Best Support category. Now the game has been nominated again in that category, and the creator made sure to say thanks for that.

Team's going to be so happy!!! That's three times in a row now. Thank you for the nomination!!!

Sandfall Interactive in shock

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 turned out to be such a good game that many players expected its nomination at this year's TGA. However, the scale with which the game dominated the gala was a surprise, something Sandfall Interactive didn't see coming.

The developers shared a post on X, expressing their surprise and gratitude not just for being nominated for Game of the Year, but also for receiving twelve nominations.

What a privilege to be nominated, not only for 2025 GAME OF THE YEAR, but also TWELVE??!! TOTAL NOMINATIONS There are so many deserving, precious games from this year, and to be nominated among them makes us SO SO very whee. THANK YOU!!

The Game Awards 2025 gala will take place on December 11 at 4:30 pm PT. The voting wraps up the day before, so make sure to cast your vote on the event's official website.