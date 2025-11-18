„No AI is going to do what he did” Dispatch developers share their thoughts on AI use in games

The developers behind Dispatch, AdHoc Studio, have shared their opinions on the use of AI in video games, saying, “AI feels like a production solution, not a creative one.” In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Dispatch’s creative director, Nick Herman, and executive producer, Michael Choung, spoke on several topics, but the use of AI certainly strikes a chord in the industry right now. Dispatch has proven the narrative-driven, episodic model can work, as they sold over 1 million copies in 10 days and are already considering a second season. Meanwhile, other studio executives, such as the CEO of Embark, the studio behind the massively popular ARC Raiders, have not been afraid to admit to its use.

Dispatch developers on the use of AI voices and why it would never have worked for them

The example the creative director, Nick Herman, used in the interview was voice acting. If you’re at all familiar with Dispatch, you probably know it has many talented voice actors like Laura Bailey and Erin Yvette, as well as popular streamers like MoistCr1TiKaL and Jacksepticeye, who put on great performances. But Herman had this to say about actor Jeffrey Wright’s performance as Chase: “No AI is going to do what he did… He brought something to that character that we weren’t expecting… our whole cast are brining performances and elevating the material in a way you’re just not going to get [with AI]…” AI cannot be creative; it can only build on what has been done before and listen to prompts.

While creating AI voices may have cut costs, they would not have resonated as well with the audience, as Choung explains: “Whatever we’re building, it has to connect… It’s got to be made by people. It’s got to connect to people.” Other games and studios might be able to get away with AI voices here and there, but a game like Dispatch, which relies so heavily on the writing and the performances of its actors, couldn't. Dispatch needed the extra personality and character that can only come from the actor, not the writer or the prompter.

Choung added, “We’re certainly not going to sit here and judge others for making other types of decisions… I’ll let Embark sort of speak for themselves. For us, though, right now, it just doesn’t make a ton of sense.” So, while it may sound scathing at first, the team at AdHoc is not trying to start a conflict with Embark or anyone who uses AI. When it comes to other games, it might make more sense.

Yesterday, the Game Awards announced this year’s nominees, and while Dispatch did not earn many nominations, it did earn one for Best Debut Indie Game, showing that the commitment to quality writing and performances did not go unnoticed.