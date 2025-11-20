New project from the creator of PUBG, Steam's biggest hit ever, will focus on realism. Highly anticipated Prologue: Go Wayback! launches today

In a few minutes, Prologue: Go Wayback! will be released in Early Access, a first-person survival game meant for solo play, where you'll need to make your way to a weather station through a procedurally generated wilderness.

The project is getting a lot of attention mainly because of who created it - Brendan Greene, the guy behind PUBG: Battlegrounds.

The game will be released today exclusively on PC and will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store. The title will be unlocked at 6:00 am PT.

Unfortunately, the price of Prologue: Go Wayback! hasn't been announced yet. However, some speculate that it will be relatively low (between $10 and $20). That makes sense because the project was planned as the second step (after the tech demo, Preface: Undiscovered World) towards eventually creating a massive multiplayer sandbox called Project Artemis. It's pretty unlikely that the creators will charge for Prologue: Go Wayback! like it's a full-priced game.

Expectations for Prologue: Go Wayback! are high. After all, PUBG: Battlegrounds still holds the record for peak activity on Steam, and survival games are very popular these days. As a result, the release of Prologue: Go Wayback! is expected to be a huge event.

The game will be in Early Access for about a year, and the creators have big plans for its development.

Prologue: Go Wayback! – minimum PC system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-8600 Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 DirectX: 12 RAM: 16 GB Storage: 10 GB Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Prologue: Go Wayback! – recommended PC system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-10600k Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080/3070 DirectX: 12 RAM: 16 GB Storage: 10 GB Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit