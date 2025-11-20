New project from the creator of PUBG, Steam's biggest hit ever, will focus on realism. Highly anticipated Prologue: Go Wayback! launches today

We are just hours away from the launch of Prologue: Go Wayback! in Early Access. It's a realism-focused survival game from the developer of the most popular game on Steam.

Adrian Werner

In a few minutes, Prologue: Go Wayback! will be released in Early Access, a first-person survival game meant for solo play, where you'll need to make your way to a weather station through a procedurally generated wilderness.

The project is getting a lot of attention mainly because of who created it - Brendan Greene, the guy behind PUBG: Battlegrounds.

  1. The game will be released today exclusively on PC and will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store.
  2. The title will be unlocked at 6:00 am PT.

Unfortunately, the price of Prologue: Go Wayback! hasn't been announced yet. However, some speculate that it will be relatively low (between $10 and $20). That makes sense because the project was planned as the second step (after the tech demo, Preface: Undiscovered World) towards eventually creating a massive multiplayer sandbox called Project Artemis. It's pretty unlikely that the creators will charge for Prologue: Go Wayback! like it's a full-priced game.

Expectations for Prologue: Go Wayback! are high. After all, PUBG: Battlegrounds still holds the record for peak activity on Steam, and survival games are very popular these days. As a result, the release of Prologue: Go Wayback! is expected to be a huge event.

The game will be in Early Access for about a year, and the creators have big plans for its development.

  1. Prologue: Go Wayback! on Steam

Prologue: Go Wayback! – minimum PC system requirements

  1. Processor: Intel Core i5-8600
  2. Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070
  3. DirectX: 12
  4. RAM: 16 GB
  5. Storage: 10 GB
  6. Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Prologue: Go Wayback! – recommended PC system requirements

  1. Processor: Intel Core i5-10600k
  2. Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080/3070
  3. DirectX: 12
  4. RAM: 16 GB
  5. Storage: 10 GB
  6. Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Author: Adrian Werner

A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

