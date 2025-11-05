Arma Reforger’s big 1.6 update didn’t go as planned. No one’s happy with the changes and it clearly shows on the recent Steam reviews

Nights in Arma Reforger are now too snowy, and the HQC is a miss. It’s the update nobody asked for.
Arma Reforger has been catching some heat lately. It was already struggling after the “Battlefield 6 effect” hit in October, but since the 1.6 update and the launch of the single-player campaign, the situation has gone south. The Conflict HQC didn’t click with anyone.
After the Arma Reforger 1.6 update dropped on October 30, negative reviews started pouring in fast. By the next day, only 43% of new reviews were positive. Players’ frustration mainly came from some of the recent changes, like turning the classic Conflict mode into Headquarters Commander (HQC).
HQC requires following the commander’s orders and working closely with your team, including handling logistics. But the problem is, that’s really hard to pull off on public servers. Most of the time, it just becomes frustrating as random people don’t really want to listen to orders, or don’t even understand how the mode works.
The old Conflict didn’t demand as much teamwork, making it much easier to play with strangers. Losing this mode was rather unexpected, especially since most players don’t follow the game’s development roadmap or mess around on test servers. That alone could explain the wave of negative feedback, but there’s one more thing.
Another issue is that PC players aren’t happy with the new film grain filter. On PC, people used to bump up their settings at night to see better, but Bohemia wasn’t a fan of that workaround. So, they added a grainy visual effect to make it harder.
Reddit’s pretty split on the change. Some players get it, saying cranking up monitor brightness and graphics settings was just cheating. Others argue the new effect is way too harsh, even with low brightness, the grain is still noticeable. A lot of players also wish the devs had just made it optional, so server admins could decide whether to enable it.
Players are also calling out reword to the class system, plus the update broke a most of mods and hurt performance on Xbox consoles.
Author: Olga Racinowska
Been with gamepressure.com since 2019, mostly writing game guides but you can also find me geeking out about LEGO (huge collection, btw). Love RPGs and classic RTSs, also adore quirky indie games. Even with a ton of games, sometimes I just gotta fire up Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, KOTOR, or Baldur's Gate 2 (Shadows of Amn, the OG, not that Throne of Bhaal stuff). When I'm not gaming, I'm probably painting miniatures or admiring my collection of retro consoles.
