“I'm not ready to let go of him.” Neil Newbon on his Astarion role in Baldur's Gate 3

Some actors might get annoyed being closely identified with a single role, but Neil Newbon, the phenomenal voice of Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3, is probably not one of them. He won Best Supporting Performer at the Golden Joystick Awards and Best Performance at The Game Awards in 2023, and who could forget how heartfelt his award speech was. So it’s easy to see why he isn’t ready to say goodbye to Astarion just yet.

The real human behind the vampire

When the Dungeons & Dragons team invited Neil to a live D&D session with other Baldur’s Gate 3 voice cast members, he mentioned he’s not ready to let Astarion go and was clearly thrilled to be sharing the experience with everyone.

He’s meant more than I ever realized he would mean when we started doing the recordings.

True to form, Neil Newbon is the complete opposite of Astarion. He said it’s incredibly moving to hear fans from around the world say that Baldur’s Gate 3, its characters, and D&D helped them through tough times. While he sees himself as just one part of a much larger team, he values being able to share that impact on behalf of everyone involved. It’s clear he’s genuinely grateful to be a part of it all.

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

And just like Neil isn’t ready to say goodbye to Astarion, we fans aren’t ready to let him go anytime soon either. His voice was rumored to be featured in the trailer for the upcoming Crimson Desert, so we’re excited to see what his next big, or even small, role will be. And it’s not like this is his first performance, he’s also the voice of Karl Heisenberg in Resident Evil Village and Elijah Kamski in Detroit: Become Human (he even lent his face to that one), just to name a few.

Whatever role our beloved Neil takes on next, I’m sure we’ll be hoping he sneaks a little bit of Astarion in there – because let’s be honest, this character will probably stay with him forever.