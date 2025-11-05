Elon Musk and Sam Altman argue. It started with a Tesla contract that remained unfulfilled for 7 years

A few screenshots from Sam Altman were enough for Elon Musk to appear, attacking the head of OpenAI. They started throwing jabs at each other about who’s worse at running the company or looking out for society. However, internet users have no illusions that this is all just a facade and that it's solely about maintaining their image as leaders guiding people toward a better future.

Elon Musk and Sam Altman argue on social media

At the end of October, Sam Altman had an issue with a Tesla reservation. The head of OpenAI made the reservation about 7 years ago and still hasn't gotten the car. That's why he wanted to cancel it, but the email to do so isn't available anymore. Elon Musk responded by accusing Altman of "stealing" OpenAI, which was supposed to be an open-source project.

Altman didn't wait long to remind Musk that he was the one who abandoned OpenAI, which Altman managed to "rescue" and has now turned into a profitable company. Meanwhile, people recalled Musk's email from 2017:

Guys, I've had enough. This is the final straw. Either go do something on your own or continue with OpenAI as a nonprofit. I will no longer fund OpenAI until you have made a firm commitment to stay or I'm just being a fool who is essentially providing free funding for you to create a startup. Discussions are over.

Altman wanted to quickly end the exchange by stating that he and Musk have great AI companies, even though Musk previously assessed OpenAI's success at 0%.

The conversation was largely mocked by those following it (including on Reddit). There were jokes going around that the guys should have a cage fight, and the loser would donate all his money to charity. People also pointed out something else: both of them are trying to act like they're the leaders of humanity, guiding everyone towards a better future:

Both have changed the history of technology and are now publicly arguing for the good of humanity. In reality, they are only defending their vision and the empire they have created. – Downtown_Koala5886

People believe that ultimately nothing will come of their argument. Both of them tried to dig up some dirt on each other, but just like with the Zuckerberg and Musk spat, it'll all blow over soon.