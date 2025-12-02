Police unexpectedly knock on ARC Raiders player’s door. They quickly became indifferent when they saw what he had done

The player was so excited about playing ARC Raiders that police officers came to his house. They were probably called by neighbors who were disturbed by his loud cries for help.
A fan of ARC Raiders will certainly never complain about its lack of realism. When he called for help in the game, real police officers knocked on his door. The player can probably thank a concerned neighbor for their support, as they heard his screams.
The details of this unusual incident were described by the "rescued" player himself on Reddit. The user, who goes by YoMopho, was crashing at a motel and decided to fire up ARC Raiders to have some fun with other players.
At one point, he took a heavy hit (to clarify – his character took the hit), so he shouted: "Heeelp, I'm done, rez me please, I got shot, please get me up!!!"
About 10 minutes after he called for backup from other players, cops knocked on his motel door, saying they got a report about someone getting shot. After explaining the misunderstanding, the officers left the shooter's fan's room.
In response to one of the comments, the author of the post further described the reaction of the officers. At first, they were supposed to be really surprised, but after seeing the PlayStation 5 and the headphones, they apparently just shrugged it off.
Interestingly, when asked by GamesRadar+, the player admitted that ARC Raiders was the first game he played in a long time, which might explain why he got so hyped during online matches.
I haven't really gamed in forever, but I picked up Arc Raiders during the government shutdown [which lasted from October 1, 2025, to November 12, 2025] as a distraction from the multitudes of stressful events and circumstances I’ve been experiencing the last few months, said YoMopho.
The discussed shooter recently received a new update, which introduced a very interesting penalty for cheaters.
Author: Maciej Gaffke
