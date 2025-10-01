Baldur's Gate 3 new update is bigger than we thought. Larian forgot to mention two things

On September 23, we reported about an important update for Baldur's Gate 3. Apparently, however, the patch prepared by Larian Studios is bigger than we thought, as the team forgot to showcase one of its elements and also proposed a temporary solution to the game freezing problems on PlayStation 5. Nevertheless, Swen Vincke and the party have caught up by adding the necessary details to the official information.

Let's start with the most pressing issue, which is the aforementioned game crashing at random moments on PlayStation 5. The devs claim that they are looking into the matter, but before dealing with the problem, they recommend that players disable performance mode in the settings. Also, in the user comments, there's another idea to get around this issue: just turn off the adaptive trigger effects.

The second additional piece of information has a more positive tone. Hotfix 34 introduces "support for Intel's new Super Sampling tech, XeSS, available on DX11 for Intel Xe cards and on Vulkan for Intel Xe and other vendors' cards."