Baldur's Gate 3 new update is bigger than we thought. Larian forgot to mention two things

Larian Studios adds two things to the information about the latest patch for Baldur's Gate 3. Moreover, the developers promise that they are addressing the issue of freezing in this production on the PS5.

Christian Pieniazek

On September 23, we reported about an important update for Baldur's Gate 3. Apparently, however, the patch prepared by Larian Studios is bigger than we thought, as the team forgot to showcase one of its elements and also proposed a temporary solution to the game freezing problems on PlayStation 5. Nevertheless, Swen Vincke and the party have caught up by adding the necessary details to the official information.

Let's start with the most pressing issue, which is the aforementioned game crashing at random moments on PlayStation 5. The devs claim that they are looking into the matter, but before dealing with the problem, they recommend that players disable performance mode in the settings. Also, in the user comments, there's another idea to get around this issue: just turn off the adaptive trigger effects.

The second additional piece of information has a more positive tone. Hotfix 34 introduces "support for Intel's new Super Sampling tech, XeSS, available on DX11 for Intel Xe cards and on Vulkan for Intel Xe and other vendors' cards."

Baldur's Gate 3

August 3, 2023

PC PlayStation Xbox
Christian Pieniazek

Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

