Players reportedly hope Microsoft revives forgotten Xbox brands. Microsoft Gaming CEO gave 4 titles

This year's Tokyo Game Show had a big announcement from Microsoft: they revealed Forza Horizon 6. Phil Spencer, who was present there, gave an interview in which he talked about the company's immediate plans and its cooperation with other entities.

Moreover, the head of Microsoft Gaming focused on four titles that, in his opinion, players will demand the return of. These include franchises like MechAssault, Crimson Skies, Blue Dragon, and Lost Odyssey. However, the issue of reviving at least some of them may be more complicated than it seems.

Windows Central has broken it down into its prime factors. According to its research, it looks like MechAssault, which is linked to BattleTech, is in the most difficult situation. The Redmond giant only owns the rights to video games set in this universe, but other elements of the franchise, such as lore, books, figurines, and merchandise, are under the control of Topps.

Combined with the fact that old contracts don't cover new solutions, such as the cloud, this leads to a situation in which the brand remains dormant and Microsoft only licenses it to other developers (thanks to which we can play new installments of the MechWarrior series or the strategic BattleTech).

The same applies to the case of Crimson Skies, as the issue of the brand rights remains unclear. Windows Central speculates that some of these rights might belong to Topps. However, Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge is playable on Xbox Series X/S via Backward Compatibility, so the chances of this series returning seem a bit higher.

Lost Odyssey and Blue Dragon are in a better spot because their developer, Mistwalker, is still active. Plus, you can play both games on Xbox Series X/S thanks to Backward Compatibility. Since jRPGs are currently popular, and Microsoft continues to try to win over players from Japan, there is a chance that we might see their return.

