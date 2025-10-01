CloverPit on PS5, Xobox or Switch? All we know about console release

CloverPit is a new indie hit that has stolen hearts of many players. Heavily inspired by Balatro and Buckshot Roulett, this rogue-lite gathered over 2,500 reviews on Steam, of which 92% are positive. Thousands of players decided to test their luck (and skill) to pay their debts and regain freedom. However, the game is only available on computers. At this point we can’t play it on consoles. Will it change though?

ColverPit on PS5, Xobox or Switch? All we know about console release

At this point developers have not released any official statement about the potential console release. It is likely that they are quite surprised by the popularity of CloverPit themselves. Their previous creation – Yellow taxi goes vroom – was nowhere near as popular as their latest hit, gathering in peak 174 concurrent players (via SteamDB).

However, CloverPit community is already quite large. The game attracted over 22,000 concurrent players (via SteamDB). It means that the number of people looking forward to console release is also a bigger one. There is a chance that we will see an official announcement soon.

To be honest, we are quite sure that at some point we will see a console version of CloverPit. The game is a success and there is a demand for a port. Popular Steam indie games receive Switch, Xbox and PS5 support quite often. PC is a way for developers to gather funds, gain visibility and polish the title (or even finish it if the game is in early access), as it is easy to publish on this platform. However, once all those steps are completed, the next stop is a console version. Of course, some popular games never get their ports. It is minority, though. Of course, you can voice your opinion on Panik Arcade Discord and socials. The more people demand ports, the harder it will become for developers to say no.