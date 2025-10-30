War Sails is coming this November. TaleWorlds surprised everyone with a release date, the first Bannerlord DLC is actually arriving this fall

Nobody really thought it would actually happen, but surprise, surprise – they finally dropped the release date! Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord War Sails DLC is launching on November 26, 2025. It’s not exactly the “early fall” they promised, but no complaints here. Soon enough, we’ll be setting sail on the high seas to crush our enemies.

War Sails is almost here!

Yesterday, when TaleWorlds announced they were dropping the first War Sails gameplay showcase, everyone had just one thing on their minds: a release date. After all the delays, endless teasers, and wild guesses, most of us were bracing for disappointment – probably another delay. People were even joking about which “early fall” they meant the first time.

So, a lot of us probably sat down to watch the showcase with low expectations. But then, right at the end of the video, the date popped up: November 26, 2025. Looks like the long wait is finally coming to an end.

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

With less than four weeks to go before War Sails arrives, we’ll soon get to see if that dual-wielding feature actually makes it into the game, and what kinds of ships we’ll be getting our hands on. The showcase gave us exactly what they promised: full-on naval combat, complete with ramming enemy ships, boarding them, and even diving into what looked like an ice-cold sea.

Source: Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord - War Sails; Developer: TaleWorlds

I just hope we don’t end up setting our own ships on fire when shooting flaming arrows, that one scene looked like a close call. I’m also looking forward to see a bit more gameplay or maybe a new trailer before launch. Even though War Sails is coming next month, it wouldn’t hurt for TaleWorlds to tease us a little more.