Fan spent 100K dollars on GTA 5 RP server that got banned just two weeks after launching. Why not build “your own game rather than modding someone else’s”

GTA 5 is several years old, but tons of people still play it every day. It’s not just GTA Online keeping it alive, the modding community is still going strong. You’ve got graphics mods like NaturalVision Evolved that make the game look amazing, but custom servers take things even further, letting you build a game with your own map, rules, and ideas. Of course, projects like that can take forever to make, and often need a whole team plus money. So if your custom server ends up getting banned, it makes sense you’d want some answers.

The mysterious ban of Seven Wands RP

FiveM is a multiplayer mod for GTA 5 that lets players join custom servers with game modes you won’t find in GTA Online. The platform even runs through its own launcher, separate from GTA Online. Its most popular use is GTA RP, where you can find role playing worlds, like nopixel.

One server on FiveM, Seven Wands, takes things in a fantasy direction. It’s set in a world with places like the magical school of Havengard, a mystical forest, a village, and other enchanted zones. Instead of gangs and cops, you’ve got wizards, vampires, and werewolves. The server launched on November 8, 2025, but just a few weeks later, it was banned, and one of the creators says it happened for no reason.

Teuf posted on X yesterday saying the Seven Wands server got banned, but the creators aren’t sure why. He explained the project was inspired by the Harry Potter universe, and they’re just fans who made their world “out of love for it”. According to him, everything was built by their team, and he paid developers and mappers for over a year to bring it to life, spending more than $100K.

In just two weeks after launch, the server had 10,000 players, with around 500 online every night, hitting the server’s cap. Teuf has reached out to Rockstar and the FiveM team to try to get the issue resolved.

A few months ago, FiveM had a security breach where encrypted server assets got leaked, letting some people use protected content without permission. The FiveM team said anyone using unauthorized assets would be banned, but Teuf insists that Seven Wands didn’t have anything like that.

Some commenters suggested the server might have altered the original GTA 5 map enough to get it shut down, while others argued that should be allowed. Another pointed out that the money spent on the project could’ve gone into “building your own game” – though in reality, it probably wasn’t enough for that.

So far, neither Rockstar nor FiveM have officially commented, so there’s no telling if or when Seven Wands will be unbanned.