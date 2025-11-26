Bannerlord War Sails on Game Pass? Developers do not dismiss the possibility

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, a popular RPG, still receives new content. Not so long ago, TaleWorlds Entertainment released patch 1.3 with a new stealth and disguise system and AI improvements, though it was only an experimental branch. Now we receive its final version alongside something even bigger – DLC called War Sails. After previous delay, it’s finally out. So, you can take part in big naval battles right now. Of course, this isn’t free. You must buy it first. And no, it’s not available on Game Pass but…

Bannerlord’s War Sails on Game Pass? There are chances

When you look at War Sails page on Xbox store, you will see that the game isn’t available on Game Pass. Right now, subscription allows you to play only the vanilla version of Bannerlord. This shouldn’t be a surprise – most of games in GP are available only without DLCs.

However, there is a chance that this will change in the future. In the FAQ that you can find on Steam, developers don’t reject the idea of introducing DLC to Microsoft’s service.

It won't be on Game Pass at or around release. It's not yet determined if it will come to Game Pass in the future.

Of course, there is no guarantee that War Sails will ever appear on Game Pass. Probably when the current deal with Microsoft comes to an end, TaleWorlds Entertainment will make a final decision. Then we will see if Bannerlord will be available with War Sails DLC or even disappear from the subscription.

So, at this point you must be patient and wait for the future announcement. If you want to play War Sails now, you must buy it. You can do this on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 or PC (system requirements aren’t especially high after all).