It's no mistake. 12-year-old GTA 5 could become Game of the Year 2025 on Steam

There is a chance that Grand Theft Auto 5 will win the title of Game of the Year 2025, all thanks to the Enhanced version released in March.
However, we're not talking about the award given out at The Game Awards. We already know the nominations for that, and GTA 5 isn't on the list.
This week, the opportunity to vote for your favorites in the Steam Awards 2025 has started. Valve has prepared 11 categories, among which, of course, the most important one—Game of the Year—couldn't be missing. As noted by Gameranx, players can nominate GTA 5 thanks to the Enhanced version released in March this year.
The way awards are given out in the Steam Awards is a bit different from The Game Awards. Instead of a jury making most of the decisions, on Steam, it's all about the players' votes. Theoretically, if enough people vote for GTA 5, the game could win the main award.
In practice, however, this might be difficult, partly due to the mixed reception of the Enhanced edition. The changes introduced in it didn't fully appeal to players, leading many to still prefer playing the Legacy version.
Who knows, maybe the Steam Awards will surprise us, and the main winner will actually turn out to be GTA 5? We will find this out on January 3rd at 10:00 am PT when the winners are announced.
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
