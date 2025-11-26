It's no mistake. 12-year-old GTA 5 could become Game of the Year 2025 on Steam

Can you imagine Grand Theft Auto V winning the Game of the Year award in 2025? It sounds absurd—after all, we're talking about a game that was released in 2013—but it's possible. This is all thanks to this year's Enhanced edition.

GTA V could win the Game of the Year 2025 title at the Steam Awards

However, we're not talking about the award given out at The Game Awards. We already know the nominations for that, and GTA 5 isn't on the list.

This week, the opportunity to vote for your favorites in the Steam Awards 2025 has started. Valve has prepared 11 categories, among which, of course, the most important one—Game of the Year—couldn't be missing. As noted by Gameranx, players can nominate GTA 5 thanks to the Enhanced version released in March this year.

The way awards are given out in the Steam Awards is a bit different from The Game Awards. Instead of a jury making most of the decisions, on Steam, it's all about the players' votes. Theoretically, if enough people vote for GTA 5, the game could win the main award.

In practice, however, this might be difficult, partly due to the mixed reception of the Enhanced edition. The changes introduced in it didn't fully appeal to players, leading many to still prefer playing the Legacy version.

Who knows, maybe the Steam Awards will surprise us, and the main winner will actually turn out to be GTA 5? We will find this out on January 3rd at 10:00 am PT when the winners are announced.