„I keep cross-play on because of PC players.” BF6 console player pointed out the difference between owners of different platforms

In multiplayer games, interaction with other players obviously plays one of the biggest roles in building gameplay satisfaction. However, it seems that the course of this interaction differs depending on the platform.
Crossplay, which lets people play together across different gaming platforms, is a hit for some because it means more players to team up with. But others aren't so keen, often because of things like varying internet speeds on different platforms. One thing is sure, though: it's an interesting variation, and for fans of the latest Battlefield, it might be particularly beneficial.
Like many modern games, this title also offers crossplay. Turns out, it's got some pretty interesting outcomes, all thanks to the kindness of PC players.
This aspect of gameplay in the shooter was highlighted by a fan of the console version on Reddit, who was impressed by the gaming culture of PC players. In a quick comparison between "PC players" and "console players," he pointed out the most important differences between these two groups.
Here are the conclusions he drew: primarily, PC players tend to be more cooperative. They're not as chaotic and focused on just taking out as many opponents as possible, like their console counterparts. Instead, everyone tries to achieve a common goal, such as team defense or attack.
PC players also tend to actively help more often, revive others, and repair vehicles. That's why a fan decided to permanently enable the crossplay feature. But what is the reason for this situation? Players have a few ideas:
(...) I'm not trying to knock console players, but I feel like they are oblivious to what's happening around them, living in a bubble. Like they have tunnel vision and only look forward.
I blame it on it being harder/slower for them to constantly be turning 90 or 180 degrees to see what's happening around them.
It's just a mouse flick for me so I'm constantly looking everywhere.
- Luc1d0
Not to disrespect anyone but I noticed that to, maybe because the "console" crowd is younger on average.
Compared to a decade ago, the gaming space on console has changed drastically, maybe because I'm also older now and experience things differently, but I don't think the difference between 30 and 40 is a defining factor in that. 15 and 25 on the other hand. Solo self-centered gameplay seems to be the standard nowadays, hell it even is the norm in social life within the younger generation. So, I'm not surprised it is present in gaming. Social media is a bitch.
Unfortunately, not every game comparison is so favorable. PC players have become a real headache for the Tekken 8 community. It's way easier for them to rage-quit (disconnect from a match they're losing right before it ends) on a desktop than on a console.
As a result, a lot of console fans have started rejecting match proposals from PC players, even if they had a low or zero disconnection rate. That's why it's difficult to definitively assess which group is more "cultured"—it all depends on the context and the genre of the game.
