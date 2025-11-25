PS Plus will feature a fast-paced space game at launch. There are 2 weeks left until its release

Even though we've got a few days to go before the full list of games hitting PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers in December is revealed, Sony Interactive Entertainment has already given us a sneak peek at the first one. On December 8th, the day of its release, subscribers will get access to Skate Story, an adventure action game where players take on the role of a demon traversing a unique version of the Underworld on a skateboard.

Skate Story will be available to play on PlayStation 5 as part of the PlayStation Plus Essential subscription. Moreover, the game will be released on PC and Nintendo Switch 2. The main character of this title is a creature born from pain and glass, and the devil himself has given him the task of reaching the Moon and swallowing it. In return, the "horned" contractor promises him freedom.

The main character has no choice but to journey through nine layers of the Underworld, taking out hostile locals along the way and pulling off some cool skateboard tricks. 0Learning these tricks will be crucial, as mastering them will unlock new equipment and previously unavailable tricks. The challenge is that the main character is made of glass, so if he falls, he might shatter into tiny pieces.

All of this will be presented in an original style that somewhat resembles the film TRON.

