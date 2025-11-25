PS Plus will feature a fast-paced space game at launch. There are 2 weeks left until its release

We've learned the first game that will be coming to PlayStation Plus subscribers in December. It's Skate Story, where you play as a demon skater racing through the Underworld at breakneck speed, trying to reach the Moon and swallow it whole.
Even though we've got a few days to go before the full list of games hitting PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers in December is revealed, Sony Interactive Entertainment has already given us a sneak peek at the first one. On December 8th, the day of its release, subscribers will get access to Skate Story, an adventure action game where players take on the role of a demon traversing a unique version of the Underworld on a skateboard.
Skate Story will be available to play on PlayStation 5 as part of the PlayStation Plus Essential subscription. Moreover, the game will be released on PC and Nintendo Switch 2. The main character of this title is a creature born from pain and glass, and the devil himself has given him the task of reaching the Moon and swallowing it. In return, the "horned" contractor promises him freedom.
The main character has no choice but to journey through nine layers of the Underworld, taking out hostile locals along the way and pulling off some cool skateboard tricks. 0Learning these tricks will be crucial, as mastering them will unlock new equipment and previously unavailable tricks. The challenge is that the main character is made of glass, so if he falls, he might shatter into tiny pieces.
All of this will be presented in an original style that somewhat resembles the film TRON.
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
