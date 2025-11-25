All you need to know about Bannerlord War Sails: Price, Release time, System requirements and more

It’s been 3 years since Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord was fully released, after spending more than 2 years in Early Access program on Steam. This title has its faithful community of fans who play it constantly, and the daily number of concurrent players often oscillate around 30,000. This alone shows the strength of this series. However, TaleWorlds, the developer studio behind this production, does not stop there, as they have further plans for their game. Release date of, focused on naval battles, War Sails expansion was not revealed for the long time, besides quite vague “early fall”. Now, the day when the DLC drops is finally nearby. So, let’s look at the most important information that can be useful before launch – its price, system requirements and more. Here you will learn all you need to know.

Details about release of Bannerlord War Sails

While Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord already featured many fictional fractions which correspond to real world historical countries, the 1:1 equivalent of Vikings was missing… up until now, when it will debut alongside the first expansion for this title – War Sails. As expected, the Nords, as that’s how the new fraction is called, would be incomplete without ability to utilize naval combat. Let’s see how much it will cost to get onto the ship, if your PC is up to the task, and, above all, when can we start the plunder.

War Sails will be released on November 26, 2025 at 8:00 AM UTC (click the time to see the countdown). While it is not “early fall” that the studio has initially envisioned for the expansion to release, the delay is not very long. Being able to set your foot aboard will set you back 25 USD or 25 EUR, depending on your country of residence. This number can vary for other currencies. We have to remember that Steam’s conversion rates are outdated, to say the least. If your computer is not very modern, you might want to check out the requirements, to make sure that War Sails will run smoothly on your rig:

Minimum: Processor: Intel Core i3-9100T / AMD Ryzen 3 2200G GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 770 (requires additional 2GB of system RAM) / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB RAM: 6GB Recommended: Processor: Intel Core i5-13600K / AMD Ryzen 5 7600X GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 8GB / AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 8GB RAM: 8GB Available disk space: 35GB

In case you were hoping to preorder and preload the expansion to be able to engage with it as soon as possible, it is sadly not possible. If you are still subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, War Sails won’t be part of it, at least on launch, yet it can change in the future. Would you like to play the game on the go via Steam Deck? While it won’t be verified on release, it can still be played on that device, as the base game has a “Playable” status.

That should cover the most important information and set you up for War Sails’ release. But don’t hope to jump onboard immediately, as ships will cost anywhere between 12 and 150 thousand denars. If you would like to learn more details about the gameplay itself, you can check out the FAQ prepared by the creators on Steam. Have fun!