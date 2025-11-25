All you need to know about Bannerlord War Sails: Price, Release time, System requirements and more

To be victorious, one has to prepare well for a battle. Here you will find the most important information about Bannerlord War Sails release - its time, price, system requirements and more!
It’s been 3 years since Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord was fully released, after spending more than 2 years in Early Access program on Steam. This title has its faithful community of fans who play it constantly, and the daily number of concurrent players often oscillate around 30,000. This alone shows the strength of this series. However, TaleWorlds, the developer studio behind this production, does not stop there, as they have further plans for their game. Release date of, focused on naval battles, War Sails expansion was not revealed for the long time, besides quite vague “early fall”. Now, the day when the DLC drops is finally nearby. So, let’s look at the most important information that can be useful before launch – its price, system requirements and more. Here you will learn all you need to know.
While Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord already featured many fictional fractions which correspond to real world historical countries, the 1:1 equivalent of Vikings was missing… up until now, when it will debut alongside the first expansion for this title – War Sails. As expected, the Nords, as that’s how the new fraction is called, would be incomplete without ability to utilize naval combat. Let’s see how much it will cost to get onto the ship, if your PC is up to the task, and, above all, when can we start the plunder.
That should cover the most important information and set you up for War Sails’ release. But don’t hope to jump onboard immediately, as ships will cost anywhere between 12 and 150 thousand denars. If you would like to learn more details about the gameplay itself, you can check out the FAQ prepared by the creators on Steam. Have fun!
Author: Aleksander Kartasinski
Just a random from the depths of the internet who happens to be interested in video games like millions of other people on this planet. By sheer luck he was given a chance to write about them. Worked in IT department and supported users for way too long, but also given a chance to do some IT magic on a large scale in his free time. Interested in technology, games with intriguing mechanics, etymology, and linguistics.
