AdHoc co-founder says they’re not part of The Wolf Among Us 2 anymore. “We worked on it for a couple of years, but it’s not our project”

AdHoc Studio has had good reason to celebrate. Dispatch passed one million copies sold within its first ten days. And it’s easy to see why, the game feels like the narrative revival many of us have been waiting for since Telltale Games’ dramatic collapse. Telltale was later revived and re-announced The Wolf Among Us 2, but after some layoffs, it’s been a while since we’ve heard any real updates. In a recent interview with Inverse, AdHoc Studio co-founder Pierre Shorett discussed The Wolf Among Us 2, since they were working on it back when they were still at Telltale.

Dispatch is filling the void for narrative episodic games

AdHoc Studio was started by four former Telltale developers, and Dispatch is their very first game. They went with an episodic format, even though plenty of people told them not to. The huge success of Dispatch shows just how much we’ve been missing those classic narrative-driven games.

So what’s the deal with The Wolf Among Us 2? It’s been almost six years since it was first announced at The Game Awards 2019. Telltale says the game isn’t cancelled, but it missed its original 2023 release window. One big reason for the delay seems to be the switch from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5, which meant reworking a lot of what had already been done. But it just feels like the game got stuck in development limbo, especially since AdHoc devs had written parts of the scrip before they left Telltale. As they mentioned in the interview:

Just to clarify, we aren’t working on it [The Wolf Among Us 2] at this time. We worked on it for a couple of years. Last I checked, [Telltale is] still plugging away, but I basically know as much as everyone else. Do I hope they make the script we wrote? Yeah. But it’s not our project, so we’re waiting in anticipation as much as everyone else.

Dispatch serves as a proof there’s a strong audience hunger for these types of experiences, a market largely ignored for nearly a decade. In the interview, Pierre Shorette from AdHoc reflects on the industry’s risk-averse nature, where trends and executive decisions often stifle creative storytelling. Despite this, he’s encouraged by Dispatch’s reception, especially seeing a new generation of players discovering narrative games for the first time, and feels proud that the game is helping bring that experience to them.

Source: Dispatch; Developer: AdHoc

So what’s next for us Dispatch fans who just finished the game and are left with that empty hole in our hearts, knowing there’s no new episode to look forward to this week? The devs are definitely thinking about a second season, but it’ll probably be a while before we get an official announcement. And since they believe that AI can’t replace real human creativity, we can be sure they’ll stick with real actors and their own original ideas.