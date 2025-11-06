BF6 rival knows how to ease the frustration of players losing to cheaters. ARC Riders community is very impressed

Even though ARC Raiders, the online extraction shooter from Embark Studios, had a great launch, it couldn't dodge the usual problem most modern online games face—cheaters. Although, according to community comments, the problem doesn't seem particularly widespread, cheaters can effectively ruin the fun for honest players.

In games like this, losing can really sting, especially since dying in battle means you lose all the gear and resources you worked hard to get. However, when the loss of items occurs not due to one's own mistake but because of someone cheating, the frustration can be immense.

The creators of ARC Raiders are aware of this and have decided to mitigate the effects of cheaters' actions. According to the Reddit community, if you lose a game because someone was cheating, you'll automatically get back any items you lost. In such cases, a message appears on the screen:

Your items were lost due to unfair play, but we managed to get them back for you!

Embark Studios wants to create a gaming space where it's all about skills, teamwork, and having a blast, not about exploiting glitches or using cheats. As confirmed in a chat with PC Gamer, if a player gets hit by any shady actions, the studio tries to make it up to them and takes action against those responsible.

Players praise the creators

Some players, however, are wondering how the system recognizes that a death was the result of a cheater's actions. Is it a fully automated process based on the game's internal data, or is a manual report by the affected player necessary? Unfortunately, there's no clear answer to that question on Reddit, and Embark Studios hasn't explained how their cheat detection system works yet.

As I mentioned, despite the publicity of the issue, cheating in ARC Raiders doesn't seem to be a widespread problem. Many players, even those who've spent tons of hours in the game, have said in discussions that they haven't run into any cheaters yet. Nevertheless, the awareness that the studio is not sweeping the problem under the rug and can return lost equipment to players has been met with considerable appreciation from the community.

Under the post, a bigger conversation kicked off about ways to tackle cheaters, including those hardcore anti-cheat systems that dig deep into your computer, like the ones used in Battlefield. Although such solutions are controversial, some players stated that they would be willing to accept them if they effectively limited the activity of cheaters.

