Peak's The Roots update is out now. Here's how it works and what to expect

Today, the latest update for Peak, The Roots, has been released. This “friendslop” game remains one of the best co-op multiplayer experiences out there right now. The Roots is available now for free, and it introduces the sixth biome for the game. If you’ve played before, you may know that players will need to cross through four biomes to eventually reach the summit. When The Mesa update launched a few months ago, it served as the third biome for one week or so, then began rotating daily with the original third biome, The Alpine. The Roots will replace The Tropics until November 17th, after which the two biomes will begin rotating. But what can players expect from The Roots?

Peak’s newest biome, The Roots, is available now. Watch out for spiders and zombies

The developers behind Peak, both Aggro Crab and Landfall Games, shared a Steam post going into detail about what players can expect to see in The Roots. But they also uploaded a brief video that showcases the studio’s classic humor and gives a good sense of what to expect. The Roots biome is based on a gloomy pine forest, and appears to be full of mushrooms, including ones that players can bounce on. Trees are tall and full of vines, and some even have platforms to stand on. But there are many more sinister things at work in this forest.

If you watched the teaser trailer last week, you may have already seen the spider, which looks like it will be a dangerous trap in The Roots. Any unsuspecting player walking beneath a spider will quickly find themselves wrapped in webbing and pulled up into the trees. This could easily separate a player from their group, or, in the wrong scenario, cause them to fall from a great height. This update also introduces a “bug-phobia” mode, which seems to be a fairly common feature in games with spiders.

A mushroom zombie from the trailer. Still not sure how this happens, so good luck out there!Source: Peak, Developers: Aggro Crab & Landfall Games

The Roots is apparently full of edible mushrooms, too. But it’s hard to say which ones are trustworthy. One mystery from the trailer, that could possibly be solved by trying random mushrooms, is how players appear to be turning into Last of Us-like mushroom zombies. It’s a very unsettling sight to see the vacant eyes of your friend suddenly start chasing after you as mushrooms grow from their face and body.

For more updates about your favorite games, join our community on Google News. There, you can find the latest news stories and other insights into the video game industry.

The Roots update for Peak will also introduce a handful of new items, as well as items specific to the new biome, and an overhaul to the cooking mechanic. The team writes in their updates post: “If it seems like a good idea to set something on fire, give it a try!” Of course, they have also left many mysteries waiting to be discovered as you start exploring. To celebrate, Peak is also available at a 38% discount through November 19th, bringing the price to less than $5. Happy climbing!